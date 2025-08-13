Launch Of The Biotech And Biomanufacturing Hub

Earlier this year, the European Commission launched a Biotech and Biomanufacturing Hub that provides tools and resources to help companies, particularly start-ups and SMEs, succeed in the biotech and biomanufacturing sectors.

The Biotech and Biomanufacturing Hub is available in all EU languages, and provides information regarding:

sources of EU funding available to biotech and biomanufacturing companies;

research infrastructures to support research and development;

resources to help businesses to scale up, including networks, pilot and testing facilities, and market insights;

intellectual property protection, including patents, supplementary protection certificates and plant variety rights;

marketing authorisation procedures, e.g., for medicinal products and therapies, medical devices, and food and feed ingredients; and

rules and requirements for developing and marketing biotech products in the EU.

The Biotech and Biomanufacturing Hub is just one part of the European Commission's wider strategy to promote biotech and biomanufacturing innovation in the EU.

On 14 May 2025, the European Commission opened a call for evidence to assess the potential impact of a new European Biotech Act. The new Act is expected to be published in 2026 and aims to make it easier and faster to develop and bring to market products across all biotech sectors in the EU.

We are following these developments closely and will provide updates on the progress of the proposed new Act and how it may benefit you.

The Biotech and Biomanufacturing Hub can be found here.

