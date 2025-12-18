WIPO Announces Key Updates To The 13th Edition Of The Nice Classification System

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced significant changes to the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification System, the international standard for classifying goods and services in trademark registrations. These updates will take effect on 1 January 2026.

Why are these changes happening?

The revisions aim to:

Better reflect modern goods and services.

Reduce overlaps between classes.

Improve clarity and consistency for trademark owners and practitioners.

Summary of key changes

1. Eyewear: Class 9 → Class 10

Items such as eyeglasses, sunglasses, lenses, frames and related accessories (chains or cords) will move from Class 9 to Class 10.

Impact on related service classes: Class 35: Retail of glasses and optical accessories, including online sales. Class 44: Medical services related to optics, such as optometric consultations and glasses fitting.



2. Emergency vehicles: Class 9 → Class 12

Vehicles such as fire engines, fire boats, rafts and lifeboats will now fall under Class 12.

3. Electrically heated clothing: Class 11 → Class 25

Heated garments and socks will be reclassified under Class 25.

4. Essential oils: No longer exclusively Class 3

Classification will depend on intended use: Class 3: Oils for cosmetic purposes. Class 5: Oils for medical or therapeutic purposes. Class 30: Oils intended for food purposes.



What does this mean for trademark owners?

Existing applications and registrations :

There will be no automatic reclassification for applications or registrations filed before 1 January 2026. However, trademark owners should review their portfolios and consider aligning with the updated classes to ensure comprehensive protection.

Trademark watches :

Existing watches covering impacted classes should be reviewed and updated accordingly.

Future applications :

When filing new trademarks, it is essential to: Take these changes into account. Adjust filing strategies. Search for relevant goods in their newly assigned classes.

: When filing new trademarks, it is essential to:

