ARTICLE
5 January 2026

U.K. High Court Issues First Major Ruling On Generative AI And IP

AB
Aird & Berlis LLP

Contributor

Aird & Berlis LLP logo
Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.
Explore Firm Details
On November 4, 2025, the U.K. High Court issued its highly anticipated decision in Getty Images (US) Inc. v. Stability AI Ltd., marking the first time...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Ken Clark and Somto (George) Ibenegbu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Ken Clark’s articles from Aird & Berlis LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Consumer Industries and Healthcare industries

On November 4, 2025, the U.K. High Court issued its highly anticipated decision in Getty Images (US) Inc. v. Stability AI Ltd., marking the first time a U.K. court has examined the inner workings of a generative AI model. Getty Images had sued Stability AI in the U.K. for copyright infringement and forms of trademark infringement based on Stability AI's use of Getty content to train its AI.

The court found that the model itself did not reproduce the asserted works and found limited trademark infringement due to reproduction of the Getty Images watermark on a small number of photos but otherwise dismissed the trademark claims.

Getty abandoned its primary copyright claims at the end of trial because the model had not been trained on the asserted works. This causes the judgment to be interesting but of limited use going forward due to that limitation.

Copyright Infringement

A critical issue for some types of AI models, such as LLMs, is whether the training of the model by use of the images is, in and of itself, copyright infringement.

The judge disagreed with Getty's secondary copyright arguments regarding "importation of an article," holding that an article which is an "infringing copy" must have at some point in time consisted of, contained or stored a copy of a copyright work, which was not the case here. The judge therefore dismissed Getty's secondary infringement claim.

Global Data Problem

This case faced some geographical challenges. The training of Stable Diffusion took place abroad, largely using open datasets like LAION-5B, a massive globally sourced collection of online images. Getty argued that the process amounted to U.K. copyright, but the court found that copyright law remains territorial. Acts that occur outside the U.K. fall beyond the statute's reach, even if their effects are felt domestically.

Looking Ahead

Getty has established the first framework for AI-related IP litigation in the UK. The court's analysis of model architecture, data sourcing and trademark use provides a foundation for future cases.

Getty's case was hobbled by the withdrawal of the primary copyright claim, which will need to be revisited in future litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ken Clark
Ken Clark
Photo of Somto (George) Ibenegbu
Somto (George) Ibenegbu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More