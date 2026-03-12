Bridging The Gender Gap In Innovation: It Starts With You

As a patent attorney, I work between science which is precise, experimental, data-driven and law, which is interpretive, structured around language that will be scrutinized for years to come. Somewhere in between lies innovation.

Our role as patent attorneys is to transform laboratory breakthroughs into claims. We anticipate objections, navigate complex legal frameworks, and convert technical genius into enforceable rights. I have found the practice of patent law to be as creative and fascinating as my earlier work as a scientist. However, looking back, I realize I've spent 25 years, first in science and soon after in IP, across different countries, often as one of the very few women in the room.

The gender gap in patents and innovation

Recent figures from the Institute of Professional Representatives before the European Patent Office indicate that women currently represent roughly 29% of European Patent Attorneys, with significant variation across member states, with some major patenting jurisdictions including Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, sitting in the lower tiers of representation.

The gap is even more pronounced among inventors. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), women account for just 18% of inventors named in international patent applications globally. The European Patent Office (EPO) confirms this trend, reporting that women represent only 13–14% of named inventors on European patent applications. The situation is similar in the USA. Notably, in 2025, women only represented 18.8% of startup founders in Germany.

When women remain underrepresented both among inventors and among those advising on the protection of inventions, the intersection of science and law becomes a particularly narrow gateway. And that matters.

Patents are not merely technical documents. They are instruments of ownership and influence. They determine who controls technology, who licenses it, who raises capital from it, and who participates in the economic value of innovation. If women are underrepresented in patent filings and in patent advisory roles, they are underrepresented at a critical point of influence and innovation governance risks, reflecting only a narrow range of perspectives.

Why representation in innovation matters

Research on leadership and governance consistently shows that diversity enhances decision-making quality and institutional resilience. In fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate technologies, where regulatory choices have profound ethical and societal consequences, inclusive legal expertise is particularly important.

This disparity is not the sum of individual career choices. It reveals structural dynamics within our innovation ecosystems; from access to research leadership and funding to commercialization pathways, areas that need evolving.

Turning awareness into action

While transformation requires commitment from policymakers and educational systems, there are practical and intentional steps that institutions, firms, and practitioners can take today to close the gender gap. For example;

Ensuring accurate inventorship recognition: Implement clear, formal processes for reviewing and confirming inventorship. This mitigates the risk that contributions, particularly in highly collaborative environments, are overlooked or misattributed.

Broadening the innovation narrative: Actively highlight diverse inventors and technical leaders. This reshapes perceptions of who is entitled to innovate and to protect that innovation.

Championing visible role models: When women invent, found companies, and lead as CEOs, they dismantle outdated stereotypes and create a powerful, visible pathway for others to follow.

Maintaining data transparency: Continued publication of diversity statistics by institutions like WIPO, the OECD, and the EPO moves the conversation from anecdote to accountability. What gets measured gets managed.

Practicing intentional leadership: Leaders must consciously work to overcome unconscious bias, ensuring their teams, succession plans, and high-profile assignments are inclusive.

None of these measures are radical. All are practical. Together, they can fundamentally shift the dynamics of participation.

And to the women in science and law, my recommendation is to seek out mentors, sponsors, and allies who will invest in your growth. Join professional networks dedicated to women in your field, such as the IP Inclusive Women In IP community, ChIPs Network, AIPLA Women in IP Law Committee, STEM Gems, Women in Technology (WIT), and women in ip.

Do not hesitate to assert your needs, whether as a caregiver or a professional looking for new challenges. And finally, do not fall into the trap of perfectionism. Today's technology evolves so quickly that there are no true experts, only continuous learners. Your fresh perspective is an asset, and your voice and contributions are needed now.

International Women's Day must be more than a celebration. It is a call to action to ensure that the future of innovation is shaped by all of us. Because those who write the code, file the patents, and draft the laws ultimately design our society. Bridging this gap is not merely a question of representation. It is about ensuring that our innovation systems draw on the full spectrum of human talent.

I will close with the powerful words of Alexis Black Bjorlin, a leader in AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA, addressing the United Nations assembly last February:

"We need 1,000 more women founders, CEOs, engineers, technicians and inventors to build, lead and design across every layer in global infrastructure. This diverse leadership is not about parity alone. It is essential because women and underrepresented groups will naturally prioritise equitable access and inclusion that this new infrastructure demands... To the young women in this room, we need you at every layer of the stack. Walk into the room where you have no credentials, learn what no one expected you to learn and connect what no one else can see, and co-design the equitable future we all deserve."

