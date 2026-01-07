ARTICLE
7 January 2026

M&C In The News: What To Watch In The UK And EU IP Landscape For 2026

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
2026 is already set to be a transformative period for IP law, with major shifts anticipated in UK design frameworks and generative AI copyright exemptions.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

2026 is already set to be a transformative period for IP law, with major shifts anticipated in UK design frameworks and generative AI copyright exemptions. Central to this shifting landscape is the potential "second wind" for the EU's standard-essential patent (SEP) reforms, which were previously shelved but are now the subject of a high-stakes legal challenge by European lawmakers.

Commenting on the regulatory outlook in Law360, Matt Pinney emphasised that the core of the upcoming legal battle rests on whether the European Commission can justify its U-turn on SEP regulation. The CJEU will be tasked with determining if the Commission's claim of "no foreseeable agreement" meets the "cogent evidence" threshold required for a lawful withdrawal.

Despite the legal drama, Matt provides a pragmatic reality check for businesses. He cautions that "it's unlikely we will see an EU SEP regulation in the near term because the same fundamental disagreements remain" among stakeholders and Member States. This suggests that while the legal proceedings continue, the licensing environment may remain unchanged for some time.

The full piece can be found via the link below.

Matt Pinney, partner at Marks & Clerk LLP, said that while the EU's Court of Justice has "previously recognized the commission's right to withdraw legislative proposals when properly justified, the court will need to assess whether the European Commission's explanation of 'no foreseeable agreement' among member states meets the required standard." If the Parliament wins, it could lead the proposal to be tabled once more. But there remain concerns that rights-holders and implementers are fundamentally split on the topic, lawyers say. "Even if the Parliament prevails in court, it is difficult to see that the fundamental disagreements between member states that blocked the EU SEP regulation will have dissipated such that an agreement could be reached on the proposed SEP regulation in its current form," Pinney said.

url.uk.m.mimecastprotect.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More