UK Trademark Renewal Fees To Rise By 25% – Act Now To Secure Cost Advantages

Recently, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has officially released a notice through official channels to adjust trademark renewal fees for the first time since 1998. The policy has completed the relevant approval process and will take effect on April 1, 2026, leading to a uniform increase of approximately 25% in UK trademark renewal fees. This adjustment will directly impact the cost structure of all enterprises holding trademarks in the UK, requiring your urgent attention.

I. Comparison of Current and Proposed Adjusted Fees (For Reference)

II. Why This Adjustment Cannot Be Ignored?

1. Significant Cost Increase: For enterprises with multi-class trademarks or large-scale trademark portfolios, this price hike will lead to a substantial rise in renewal costs. Taking a 10-class trademark renewal as an example, the one-time renewal fee will increase by 187.5 GBP after the adjustment, and the cost difference within a 10-year renewal cycle can reach nearly 2,000 GBP.

2. Profound Long-Term Impact: The trademark renewal cycle is 10 years, and this fee adjustment will directly affect the intellectual property maintenance costs for the next decade. Advanced planning can lock in long-term cost advantages.

3. High Policy Certainty: This fee adjustment has been confirmed by the official notice of the UK IPO. It is an official measure launched by the IPO to optimize the intellectual property service system and improve service quality, rather than a preliminary proposal. The policy implementation certainty is 100%, and enterprises must immediately formulate response plans based on the premise of "policy implementation".

