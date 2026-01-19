The Concept Of 'Overall Impression' In UK And EU Registered Design Law (Podcast)

self

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the concept of 'overall impression' in registered design law in the United Kingdom and European Union. Rebecca and Lee also discuss where a claimant was successful in an action for registered design infringement in a fashion case and how overall impression came into play.

Timestamps:

1:34 – The concept of overall impression in UK and EU registered design law?

7:01 - Where does overall impression come into play with regards the validity of UK and EU registered designs

9:31 - Can you discuss a case where a registrant was successful in a registered design claim for an item of fashion in the UK

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.