Cambridge Science Pushing Ahead

If you have been following along with our recent Green Growth series, you will have seen some of the fantastic developments and progress made over the last 12 months in the Cambridge green technology scene, from decarbonising heavy industry and sustainable fashion to lab-grown meat and battery tech. However, the wider Cambridge technology scene is predicted to accelerate even further in 2026, with local companies consistently at the forefront of numerous technology fields.

Local firm Xampla, who have picked up a host of international packaging awards in 2025, are pressing on with developing the next generation of plastic free films, based on pea proteins. This aims to combat the global dependence on plastic for coatings in coffee cups, takeaway boxes, and other single-use plastics.

Owlstone Medical, turning 10 this year, is a world leader in non-invasive breath tests for disease diagnosis. Much like biomarkers in our blood, our breath contains a chemical signal of the processes that our bodies are undergoing and this presents an ideal opportunity for diagnosing diseases at an early stage. They are pressing ahead with lung cancer trials in the new year, and have signed a near $50m deal for developing cancer diagnostics in the US.

Finally, FlexEnable is expecting to break into the extended reality (XR) market in the year ahead with their flexible plastic lenses. Although XR has largely been concentrated on the gaming market up until now, as the technology becomes more widespread, more applications for this technology are being uncovered. The FlexEnable lenses would allow enhancements to the view experienced by wearers, such as memory aids for dementia sufferers, to preserve their independence for longer.

With the recent government budget seeking to capitalise on Cambridge science and investment successes, Cambridge looks set to be a tech powerhouse for 2026 and beyond.

Jane Hutchins, the director of Cambridge Science Park, - which was the first site of its kind in the UK - says it is expecting 2026 to be "a really good year", with businesses poised for breakthroughs.

