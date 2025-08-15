ARTICLE
Post-sale Confusion Following The Iconix/Dream Pairs Decision: An Interview With Simon Malynicz KC (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview barrister Simon Malynicz KC of Hogarth Chambers on the recent decision of the UK Supreme Court in the Iconix vs Dream Pairs case.
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview barrister Simon Malynicz KC of Hogarth Chambers on the recent decision of the UK Supreme Court in the Iconix vs Dream Pairs case. We discuss the concept of post-sale confusion in the world of trade marks and as ever have a fashion spin.

Timestamps:

  • 3:14 - Summary of the Iconix case
  • 10:45 - Has the Supreme Court helped define the limits of post-sale confusion?
  • 12:30 - Do you think post-sale confusion is a particular issue in the world of fashion?
  • 14:30 - Have there been any other recent cases in the world of fashion in the United Kingdom which dealt with the concept of post-sale confusion?
  • 17:30 - The differences in applying confusion with regard to trade mark infringement

