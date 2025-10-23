YASA Smashes Records

Oxford-based YASA has smashed their own unofficial power density record (set back in August at 42kW/kg with a 13.1 kg machine).

Their latest design has achieved a mind-blowing 750kW (1005bhp) short-term peak rating with a motor weighing in at 12.7kg. This translates into 59kW/kg. Power densities that even a year or two back would be unheard of. YASA also estimates that its continuous power will be in the region of 350kW-400kW (469bhp-536bhp).

This breakthrough demonstrates the potential of YASA's next-generation axial flux technology: smaller, lighter, and more power-dense than ever before.

All of the team at YASA should be proud of this achievement. Tim Woolmer, CTO and founder of YASA, has hinted at a "very special application" for this motor, so watch this space!



