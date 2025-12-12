UK Government Announces UK-Germany Collaboration To Develop EV Technology

The UK Government have recently announced the IGNITED project, which aims to develop an ultra-compact, high-power electric drive system for high-performance EVs. UK partners include YASA Ltd and DePe Gear Company Ltd, along with Mercedes, with production expected within three years.

The main headlines include:

£20m joint electric vehicle technology project between the UK and Germany creates over 150 high-value jobs across Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

The project led by Mercedes secures 34 additional jobs, with £10m Government backing for cutting-edge scheme based on Mercedes F1 car power unit technology.

This is great news for the EV sector, and especially YASA, who are going from strength to strength (recently announcing their record-breaking axial flux motor with 59kW/kg peak output, and their in-wheel concept using this motor combined with dual-output 100kW/kg inverters).

YASA founder and CTO Tim Woolmer said:

"YASA is proud to contribute to this UK-Germany collaboration, which represents an important milestone for the future of high-performance electric drive technology.

"Government support through the Advanced Propulsion Centre has been essential in enabling this next phase of R&D to remain in the UK, safeguarding specialist engineering roles and helping us accelerate breakthrough innovation alongside our partners at Mercedes-AMG.

"As we continue to scale our industry-leading axial-flux motor technology, projects like IGNITED strengthen the UK's position as a global centre of excellence for advanced electric powertrain development."

