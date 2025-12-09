YASA Unveils Application For Record-Breaking Motor

Hot on the heels of October's announcement of YASA's record-breaking axial flux motor (59kW/kg with a 12.7kg axial flux motor), YASA has unveiled a potential application for this technology - an in-wheel power train.

Conventional drivetrains in EVs use a central electric motor connected to a transmission, which sends power to the wheels. An in-wheel powertrain is an electric drive system where the electric motor is integrated directly into each wheel. Placing the motor at the point of rotation creates a direct drive system without the intermediary components, offering up the possibility of freeing up space, and allowing for independent control of each wheel, improving handling, traction, and maneuverability.

YASA has also unveiled their latest development, this time in the form of a 100kW/kg dual inverter to drive the motors, which on its own pushes boundaries within the industry (current industry benchmarks are in the region of 50-70kW/kg). Coupled with the record-breaking motor design, their in-wheel architecture is capable of delivering up to 750 kW (>1000 bhp) per wheel. This arrangement also offers up the possibility of generating far greater regenerative braking forces.

A major challenge has been to keep the unsprung mass as close to neutral as possible (i.e. the weight added by the motor and inverter should preferably not be greater than the mass of the components they replace). However, they seem to have achieved it.

Tim Woolmer, CTO and founder of YASA, said "It's still early days, and the system remains very much in the testing and development phase, but it shows how in-wheel architectures could redefine what an electric sports car can be: lighter, faster and more efficient."

YASA are making great leaps in progress with their designs. Congratulations to all those involved! It's certainly an exciting time and I for one, can't wait to see what they develop next.

Sometimes the only way to achieve the impossible is to aim for the ridiculous www.linkedin.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.