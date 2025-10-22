Accelerated Patent Grant: Timeline-Based Guide For Climate Tech Innovators

While the standard UK patent process typically spans two to four years, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) offers a combination of mechanisms for shortening the process.

This article outlines the fastest route to grant, which can be reduced to under one year by making strategic use of the Green Channel for environmentally beneficial inventions.

Green Channel: Accelerated processing for Green Technologies

The Green Channel for patent applications was introduced by the UKIPO in 2009 and enables accelerated processing of patent applications where the invention has an environmental benefit. It is relevant for technologies such as:

Renewable energy systems;

Low-carbon technologies;

Recycling methods and systems; and

Energy-efficient manufacturing processes, amongst many others.

The applicant must make a request in writing, which can be submitted on filing, indicating:

How the application is environmentally-friendly; and Which actions the Applicant wishes to accelerate: search, examination, combined search and examination, and/or publication.

The UKIPO does not conduct a detailed assessment but will reject clearly unfounded claims. In our experience, it is often reasonably straightforward to demonstrate an 'environmental benefit' and our attorneys would typically mention any such benefits when drafting your patent application, such that the benefits are readily apparent or derivable.

There is no fee for using the service.

Accelerated Route to Grant

The timeline outlined below illustrates how each stage may progress under this accelerated pathway, showing how applicants can benefit from early feedback, streamlined examination, and faster access to enforceable rights.

Recent Examples:

GB2623457B - Construction block and building system

A modular construction block made from a moulded hollow polymer body, including recycled polymer materials and filler for maximum environmental benefit, enabling easy assembly into walls and similar structures.

Filing date: 18 January 2024

Grant date: 16 October 2024

Time to grant: 272 days (8 months, 28 days)

GB2624129B - Rocket engine

A rocket engine with an integrated turbopump architecture that is lighter and has reduced part count due to the integration, providing a more environmentally sustainable rocket engine by way the reduced mass and ability to hydrolox fuel, which avoids release of carbon dioxide.

Filing date: 9 February 2024

Grant date: 18 December 2024

Time to grant: 313 days (10 months, 9 days)

Considerations Before Accelerating

While acceleration offers clear advantages, it may not suit all applicants. Early publication places the invention in the public domain sooner, which may not align with commercialisation plans. Applicants should consider, amongst other factors:

Commercial need: Whether early grant is required for investment, licensing, or enforcement;

Cost management: A slower process helps defer prosecution and validation costs;

Strategic flexibility: Keeping the application pending allows for claim amendments in response to market trends, product developments, or competitor activity; and

Timing alignment: Delayed grant may better align with product launch or commercial strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.