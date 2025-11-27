ARTICLE
UKIPO Set To Increase Fees For The First Time In Years From April 2026

On 5 November 2025, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) announced that, subject to legislative approval, fees for patents, trade marks and designs will rise from 1 April 2026.
Simon Casinader and Alice MacHenry
On 5 November 2025, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) announced that, subject to legislative approval, fees for patents, trade marks and designs will rise from 1 April 2026. This marks the first major adjustment in years: trade mark fees have not increased since 1998, design fees since 2016 and patent fees since 2018.

Summary of Changes

Fees will increase by an average of 25% across all intellectual property rights. Some key changes are summarised below:

  • The trade mark application fee will increase from £170 to £205, with the fee for each additional class increasing from £50 to £60;
  • The trade mark renewal fee will increase from £200 to 245, with the fee for each additional class increasing from £50 to £60; and
  • The fees for single and multiple design applications will increase slightly, whilst design renewals will see a relatively larger increase in fees. In addition, the fee to register a deferred design will increase from £40 to £50 per design.

The UKIPO cites rising operational costs and inflation as the driving forces behind the changes. For the UKIPO's full list of current and new fees, see here.

Timing and Transition

The new fees will take effect on 1 April 2026. Until then, current rates remain in place. The UKIPO will issue detailed guidance early next year to help businesses whose fees are due around that time navigate the transition.

Takeaways

These changes underscore the importance of proactive IP management. If you have filings or renewals on the horizon, consider accelerating them to benefit from current rates. If you wish to discuss how the new UKIPO fee structure could impact your portfolio, please contact us and we would be happy to advise on your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

