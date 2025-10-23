M&C In The News - IP In The Space Economy: Who Really Owns Innovation In Orbit?

As the global space economy accelerates, intellectual property is becoming a critical enabler of commercial success. In his article for Aerospace Global News, Principal Phil Merchant explores how IP strategy is evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding sector — from in-orbit pharmaceutical manufacturing and launch systems to data analytics and in-orbit servicing.

The piece highlights how IP can help space companies protect innovation, attract investment, and navigate international collaboration, all while operating in a complex and still-developing legal environment. As competition intensifies and commercial players take on a greater role in space, securing and managing IP rights will be key to long-term growth and resilience.

Read the full article now.

There is increasing commercial attention on in-orbit activities in the space sector, such as in-orbit manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, or on-satellite AI processing of data. As these highly valuable fields of technology mature, more certainty regarding the application of patent law specifically to outer space may become necessary. aerospaceglobalnews.com/...

