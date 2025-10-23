ARTICLE
23 October 2025

M&C In The News - IP In The Space Economy: Who Really Owns Innovation In Orbit?

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
As the global space economy accelerates, intellectual property is becoming a critical enabler of commercial success. In his article for Aerospace Global News, Principal Phil Merchant...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Marks & Clerk are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)

As the global space economy accelerates, intellectual property is becoming a critical enabler of commercial success. In his article for Aerospace Global News, Principal Phil Merchant explores how IP strategy is evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding sector — from in-orbit pharmaceutical manufacturing and launch systems to data analytics and in-orbit servicing.

The piece highlights how IP can help space companies protect innovation, attract investment, and navigate international collaboration, all while operating in a complex and still-developing legal environment. As competition intensifies and commercial players take on a greater role in space, securing and managing IP rights will be key to long-term growth and resilience.

Read the full article now.

There is increasing commercial attention on in-orbit activities in the space sector, such as in-orbit manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, or on-satellite AI processing of data. As these highly valuable fields of technology mature, more certainty regarding the application of patent law specifically to outer space may become necessary.

aerospaceglobalnews.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More