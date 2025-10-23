A Year On: IP Advance Scheme For SMEs

One year on from the launch of the IP Advance Scheme, Nathaniel Taylor shares an update on the latest SME financial support scheme, IP Advance, launched by the UK IPO.

Supporting SMEs with IP funding

In an earlier article, Nathaniel Taylor discussed the importance of Intellectual Property (IP) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the options available to help overcome the cost barriers that can make pursuing IP protection challenging.

One such initiative was the IP Advance Scheme, introduced by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO) in July 2024 as a pilot programme. The scheme was developed following a review of previous support measures, such as the IP Audit Grant and IP Access fund, to ensure long-term sustainability, value for money, and measurable impact.

Since its launch, IP Advance has continued to help innovative SMEs across the UK access expert advice and strengthen their IP position. The IPO has now decided to focus on IP Audit support for 2025/26 to continue delivering the best value for money.

The IP Advance Scheme: evolving support for SMEs

The IP Advace scheme introduced tiered financial support to help SMEs understand their IP, develop an IP strategy, and implement recommendations.

Funding option currently available:

'IP Audit' – part-funding of up to £2,250 (inc. VAT) is available towards the cost of an IP audit prepared by a patent attorney. The audit includes an assessment of a company's IP needs, along with recommendations, cost projections and a suggested timeline for implementation.

Note – the business must contribute £750 (including VAT) towards the cost of the audit.

Previously available:

'IP Access', a contribution of up to £2,250 (inc. VAT) was previously available to progress an IP management strategy or implement audit recommendations, such as registering IP or conducting searches. Businesses contributed at least 50% towards the cost of services under IP Access to qualify for support. This part of the scheme is no longer available as of 2025.

How to apply

The IP Advance scheme is available to SMEs identified as benefitting from specialist support in the management of IP-related matters and engaged in a business support programme with one of the UK IPO's partners:

Applications are submitted for assessment to the UK IPO through a business adviser from the relevant regional partner.

Other funding options

The IP Advance scheme sits alongside other government and regional initiatives designed to support SME innovation and IP development. These include:

Patent Box – tax relief for profits earned from patented inventions.

– tax relief for profits earned from patented inventions. IP-backed lending – enabling businesses to use IP assets as security for finance.

Further details for funding routes for SMEs can be found via the UK IPO and Innovate UK Business Growth.

This article was originally published in August 2024 and updated in October 2025 to reflect current funding options and scheme developments.