Update - SMEs And Patents: IP Advance Scheme For SMEs

Nathaniel Taylor provides an update on the latest SME financial support scheme, IP Advance, launched by the UK IPO.

In a recent article, Nathaniel Taylor discussed the importance of Intellectual Property (IP) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and various options available to mitigate cost barriers that persist in pursuing IP protection.

One option foreshadowed in that article, was the new financial support scheme from the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO), which recently launched on 15 July 2024, as a pilot.

Details of the new scheme, IP Advance, can be found here.

The new scheme has been developed following a review of the financial support measures previously available (such as the IP Audit Grant and IP Access fund) to ensure sustainability, value for money and impact.

We are pleased to see that the new scheme provides similar commitments to support SMEs, affirming the impact that such schemes have had on fostering innovation and driving economic growth.