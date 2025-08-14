Potter Clarkson Launches Landmark Patent Landscape Analysis Of The SynBio Revolution

Synthetic biology – or, more colloquially, using biology to do stuff – is no longer a niche research curiosity. From engineered microbes cleaning up environmental waste to CRISPR-edited cells powering next-generation therapies, the field is shaping industries, economies, and everyday life.

Today, Potter Clarkson unveils the most comprehensive Synthetic Biology Patent Landscape Report, created in collaboration with Inevus Advanced Analytics and using the most comprehensive patent database, provided by Questel. Spanning 20 years of European Patent Office data (2004–2023) and powered by cutting-edge AI-driven topic modelling, this study offers an unprecedented view of where innovation is flourishing, which technologies are scaling fastest, and where the strategic IP battlegrounds are forming.

In addition to looking at assignee country filing trends, university vs company trends and UK regional trends, the report does a deep dive into 11 subtopics, including alternative proteins; pest control; packaging, films and bioplastics; antibody uses/therapeutics; and biofuels.

KEY FINDINGS AT A GLANCE

Accelerating growth : Synthetic biology patents at the EPO have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the last decade, outpacing overall biotechnology filings.

: Synthetic biology patents at the EPO have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the last decade, outpacing overall biotechnology filings. Therapeutics lead the charge : Unsurprisingly, the topics with the most patent filings are dominated by therapeutic applications, including Antibody uses/Therapeutics (30.1% of filings 2014–2023), Antimicrobial Peptides, and Drug Delivery and Targeting all appearing in the top 10. However, topics with non-therapeutic applications such as Genetically Modified Microorganisms (position 4 for patent filings 2014-2023), Biofuels (position 17) and Transgenic Plants (position 20) all make it into the top 20.

: Unsurprisingly, the topics with the most patent filings are dominated by therapeutic applications, including Antibody uses/Therapeutics (30.1% of filings 2014–2023), Antimicrobial Peptides, and Drug Delivery and Targeting all appearing in the top 10. However, topics with non-therapeutic applications such as Genetically Modified Microorganisms (position 4 for patent filings 2014-2023), Biofuels (position 17) and Transgenic Plants (position 20) all make it into the top 20. CRISPR's meteoric rise : Publications in genome editing have grown at 68.3% CAGR, confirming that innovation in this field is one of the fastest-emerging tools in the field.

: Publications in genome editing have grown at 68.3% CAGR, confirming that innovation in this field is one of the fastest-emerging tools in the field. Beyond healthcare : Mature areas like biofuels are stabilising, but subfields such as waste-to-bioplastics, hydrogen production from non-carbon sources, and alternative proteins are showing renewed momentum.

: Mature areas like biofuels are stabilising, but subfields such as waste-to-bioplastics, hydrogen production from non-carbon sources, and alternative proteins are showing renewed momentum. UK's strategic position: The UK ranks 5th globally for specialisation in SynBio patents, ahead of Germany and France, and is growing faster than national averages in both biotech and general IP activity.

A HYBRID LENS ON INNOVATION

The report's methodology combines transformer-based AI models with expert human curation. This hybrid approach allows for nuanced, multi-topic classification – crucial in a field where a single invention can span biofuels, therapeutics, and industrial bioprocessing in one claim set.

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

For innovators, investors, and policymakers, this landscape is more than a map – it's a playbook.

R&D teams can identify emerging hot spots before they become crowded.

can identify emerging hot spots before they become crowded. Investors can spot the gaps – helping decide the best place to place their bets.

can spot the gaps – helping decide the best place to place their bets. Policy-makers can track the UK's competitive standing and target support where it can move the global dial.

can track the UK's competitive standing and target support where it can move the global dial. Large corporates can look to see how their competitors are adopting SynBio and avoid being left behind.

As synthetic biology edges closer to mainstream adoption – with market penetration forecasted to accelerate by 2030 – robust IP positioning will be critical. This report provides the clarity to navigate that future.

Read the full report here: SynBio Patent Landscape Report 2025

