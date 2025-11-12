Avoid Higher IP Costs - UK IPO Fees Set To Rise In 2026

This week, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO) has announced a number of fee increases across patents, trade marks and designs effective from 1st April 2026.

It is important to note that currently, these fee increases are subject to parliamentary approval, but should they go ahead, this is the first time fees have been adjusted for trade marks since 1998 and designs and patents in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

What IPO fees are increasing?

Fees will be increasing across the board, with an average uplift of 25%, however, in their respective areas, the average increase for patents is 33%, designs 24% and trade marks 23%.

For example, in real terms, a trade mark application will increase from £170 to £205, a patent search from £150 to £200, and online design applications will increase from £50 to £60. The full fee schedules can be found on the Gov website.

What does this mean for you?

Whilst these proposed changes are not due to take effect until 1st April 2026, now would be a good time to survey your IP portfolios with the following in mind:

Future filing – you may wish to bring forward any searches, planned applications or filings.

Portfolio management – review any upcoming renewals and recordals and consider taking action earlier.

Budget forecasting – review and update existing forecasts to accommodate potential early filing or renewals, and reflect the new pricing post 1st April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.