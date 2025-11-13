UK IPO - Increasing Fees From 1 April 2026

The increase is set to apply to trade marks, registered designs, and patents, and the average increase will be around 25%. This is the first time since 1998...

Keltie’s team of IP attorneys are highly skilled, hugely experienced and above all, great people to work with. At Keltie we want to understand the essence of your invention, or help get to the core of your brand. We are commercial, driven and fundamentally passionate about what we do.

Article Insights

Keltie LLP’s articles from Keltie LLP are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in United Kingdom

The UK IPO is set to increase its fees from 1 April 2026, subject to parliamentary approval.

The increase is set to apply to trade marks, registered designs, and patents, and the average increase will be around 25%. This is the first time since 1998 the UK IPO has increased its official fees for trade marks.

Example increases

UK trade mark online filing fee: £170 → £205

UK trade mark online filing fee for each additional class: £50 → £60

UK trade mark official fee for standard opposition: £200 → £300

UK design official filing fee (one design): £50 → £60

UK patent search fee: £150 → 200

UK combined search and examination fee: £310 → £405

UK patent renewal fees increasing around 30%; for example Renewal year 5 increase from £70 → £90, and renewal year 20 increases from £610 → £810

What actions do Keltie recommend?

Portfolio review : there are cost savings to be made if you renew rights prior to the price increases coming into effect – it is possible to renew six months before the deadline for designs and trade marks.

: there are cost savings to be made if you renew rights prior to the price increases coming into effect – it is possible to renew six months before the deadline for designs and trade marks. Think forward : if new filings are in the pipeline, consider bringing them forward in advance of the fee increases.

: if new filings are in the pipeline, consider bringing them forward in advance of the fee increases. Forecasting: IP budgets will need to make adjusted to make allowance for these increases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.