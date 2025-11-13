UK IPO - Increasing Fees From 1 April 2026

Keltie LLP’s articles from Keltie LLP are most popular:
The UK IPO is set to increase its fees from 1 April 2026, subject to parliamentary approval.
The increase is set to apply to trade marks, registered designs, and patents, and the average increase will be around 25%. This is the first time since 1998 the UK IPO has increased its official fees for trade marks.
Example increases
- UK trade mark online filing fee: £170 → £205
- UK trade mark online filing fee for each additional class: £50 → £60
- UK trade mark official fee for standard opposition: £200 → £300
- UK design official filing fee (one design): £50 → £60
- UK patent search fee: £150 → 200
- UK combined search and examination fee: £310 → £405
- UK patent renewal fees increasing around 30%; for example Renewal year 5 increase from £70 → £90, and renewal year 20 increases from £610 → £810
What actions do Keltie recommend?
- Portfolio review: there are cost savings to be made if you renew rights prior to the price increases coming into effect – it is possible to renew six months before the deadline for designs and trade marks.
- Think forward: if new filings are in the pipeline, consider bringing them forward in advance of the fee increases.
- Forecasting: IP budgets will need to make adjusted to make allowance for these increases.
