Football Governance Act Becomes Law

The Football Governance Act has received Royal Assent and become law.

As we wrote earlier this month, the Act introduces various new rules and safeguards aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of the game. Perhaps most notably, the Bill paves the way for a new regulator (independent from the Government and existing football authorities) to oversee the top five tiers of men's football in England and Wales.

The Act includes:

Licensing regime for clubs;

New financial regulation aimed at improving resilience across the football pyramid to ensure clubs are sustainable for the long term;

Stronger, statutory Owners' and Directors' Tests to make sure club custodians are suitable and aren't using illicit finances with powers to force rogue owners to sell up;

New standards for fan engagement in club decision-making;

Bars on clubs joining closed-shop competitions and breakaway leagues such as the European Super League which caused a lot of controversy a few years ago;

Backstop powers to ensure a fair financial distribution between leagues; and

New statutory protections for key club heritage aspects like home shirt colours and club badges and stadium moves.

The regulator will be launched later this year and will consult the industry on its proposed rules, guidance and approach to licensing clubs before implementing the new regime.

It will publish a "state of the game" report within 18 months, and then every five years. The report will review the health of English football and identify systemic risks.

Watch this space for more news as we assess the final detail of the Act and the guidance as it comes.

