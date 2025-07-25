The Cream Rises Again – But Who's Really Behind The Pump Clip?

The announcement that Boddingtons Cask Ale, the iconic "Cream of Manchester", is returning to pubs across the North West has generated nostalgic excitement among beer lovers and Mancunians alike. Now brewed under licence by JW Lees, Manchester's oldest independent brewery, this revival raises interesting questions from a trade mark law perspective. Specifically, what does it mean for a brand so closely tied to a specific place, a specific brewery, to be produced elsewhere, by a different undertaking?

At its core, the essential function of a trade mark is to guarantee the origin of goods or services. It serves as a badge of origin, assuring consumers that the product bearing the mark comes from a particular undertaking, and that it will meet consistent standards of quality associated with that source.

In the case of Boddingtons, the brand conjures a rich heritage: first brewed in 1778, it became a staple of Northern identity and a symbol of Manchester's industrial spirit. For many, Boddingtons was the Boddingtons Brewery, situated at the Strangeways site in central Manchester. However, that physical brewery ceased operations in 2005 and brewing of the beer had already been transferred to other facilities by brand owner AB InBev (now Budweiser Brewing Group). The beer eventually disappeared from cask form altogether by 2012.

So what, then, does the BODDINGTONS brand represent in 2025?

The answer lies in understanding that while trade marks are about origin, they do not necessarily guarantee geographical origin in a strict sense, at least not unless the mark explicitly incorporates a geographical indication. Instead, they indicate commercial origin: the undertaking responsible for the quality and consistency of the product.

In this case, the BODDINGTONS mark continues to indicate goods controlled and licensed by Budweiser Brewing Group, even if the brewing is physically carried out by JW Lees. This arrangement is perfectly consistent with modern trade mark use. The use of contract manufacturers and third-party licensees is widespread, particularly in the brewing and FMCG sectors. Consumers are generally aware that global brands may not be brewed in their historic homes, but the strength of the trade mark ensures that expectations around taste, quality, and presentation are still met.

For the consumer, the BODDINGTONS brand continues to offer a valuable shorthand for expectations: creamy cask ale, Northern roots, and a strong identity. Its return to handpumps in pubs, albeit now brewed by JW Lees, promises a familiar product, reinforced by the reputation of a respected regional brewer.

From JW Lees' perspective, the value of licensing a heritage brand like BODDINGTONS lies in the immediate consumer recognition and trust it commands. The brewery benefits commercially from the equity built in the brand over decades, while contributing its own brewing expertise and local credibility. For Budweiser Brewing Group, the arrangement keeps the trade mark in use, rejuvenates brand equity, and taps into the growing demand for cask ale with local authenticity.

This revival is a reminder that a trade mark is not static. It is a dynamic asset that can continue to signify quality and origin, even as production methods, ownership structures, and geographic locations change. The BODDINGTONS mark survives not because the original brewery still operates, but because it continues to function in trade as a reliable indicator of a beer consumers remember and trust.

In short, the relaunch of Boddingtons Cask Ale underlines the enduring power of trade marks to bridge past and present; connecting legacy with modern production, and memory with marketplace relevance.

JW Lees has told his company conference today (18 July) that the company is now the exclusive brewer of Boddingtons Cask Ale, in a deal with owners Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG). www.thebusinessdesk.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.