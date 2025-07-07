Counterfeit Cute: The Dangers Of Fake Labubu Dolls

A reminder of the potential dangers of counterfeit products - this time its toys, with Aberdeen City Council reporting seizure of several counterfeit Labubu dolls.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

A reminder of the potential dangers of counterfeit products - this time its toys, with Aberdeen City Council reporting seizure of several counterfeit Labubu dolls.

If you haven't seen or heard of Labubu dolls, they are the latest global and viral sensation. The dolls derive from Chinese toy maker Pop Mart and have divided opinion. Some think the dolls are cute whereas others deem them creepy. Labubu is both a fictional character and a brand and is the name of a character in "The Monsters" toy series, created by Kasing Lung.

As always with viral trends and popular products, unscrupulous manufacturers seeking to make quick money create and sell counterfeit products. These are frequently snapped up by frantic consumers desperately seeking to get their hands on the product and who may ultimately be unaware that the product is counterfeit.

With any counterfeit product, crucial safety checks are usually not carried out and the products are likely manufactured under sub-standard practices. This means that very often, such products are dangerous and present risks such as choking hazards and exposure to harmful chemicals. This is particularly concerning when the products are aimed at children.

Consumers (and weary parents of children constantly pursuing the latest trend!) should bear in mind the risks and dangers of counterfeit toys. Labubu dolls might be cute for some but any counterfeits are definitely creepy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.