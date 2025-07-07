Patents Are Certainly Indicative Of Innovation

Whilst clearly creating an "economic moat", patent rights and especially granted patents are an excellent indicator of the level of innovation within a company. It seems reasonable to assume that, if a patent office examiner can be persuaded to grant a patent, the technology in question is demonstrably innovative over what has previously been on the market. Lots of caveats apply of course, but a company possessing many patent rights is probably leading on innovation rather than following.

These intangible assets underpin the product innovations that can drive a company's profit growth long into the future www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.