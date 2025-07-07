ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Patents Are Certainly Indicative Of Innovation

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Whilst clearly creating an "economic moat", patent rights and especially granted patents are an excellent indicator of the level of innovation within a company.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Robert Lind
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Whilst clearly creating an "economic moat", patent rights and especially granted patents are an excellent indicator of the level of innovation within a company. It seems reasonable to assume that, if a patent office examiner can be persuaded to grant a patent, the technology in question is demonstrably innovative over what has previously been on the market. Lots of caveats apply of course, but a company possessing many patent rights is probably leading on innovation rather than following.

These intangible assets underpin the product innovations that can drive a company's profit growth long into the future

www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert Lind
Robert Lind
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More