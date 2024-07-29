ARTICLE
29 July 2024

Improved Customer Information Displays Arriving At Platform 1...

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
Sella Controls has been awarded a contract to install 269 Customer Information Displays and Public Address systems at 68 Northern Rail stations, enhancing customer experience with up-to-date infrastructure. They are a market leader in rail telecommunications.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Robert Carpmael
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Congratulations to Sella Controls for being awarded the contract to install and commission 269 Customer Information Displays and Long Line Public Address systems at 68 stations across the Northern Rail network. Enhancing the customer experience on the railways is always important, and enabling all these stations to have up-to-date infrastructure and travel information displays will certainly provide this. I am looking forward to seeing what innovative technology they deploy.

With the ongoing requirement to improve customer experience on the railway, Station Information & Surveillance Systems (SISS) now play an important role in enhancing the passenger's experience and providing passengers with real-time information. Sella Controls has extensive experience working in SISS and is regarded as a market leader within the sector of rail telecommunications.

railuk.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert Carpmael
Robert Carpmael
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More