Improved Customer Information Displays Arriving At Platform 1...

Congratulations to Sella Controls for being awarded the contract to install and commission 269 Customer Information Displays and Long Line Public Address systems at 68 stations across the Northern Rail network. Enhancing the customer experience on the railways is always important, and enabling all these stations to have up-to-date infrastructure and travel information displays will certainly provide this. I am looking forward to seeing what innovative technology they deploy.

With the ongoing requirement to improve customer experience on the railway, Station Information & Surveillance Systems (SISS) now play an important role in enhancing the passenger's experience and providing passengers with real-time information. Sella Controls has extensive experience working in SISS and is regarded as a market leader within the sector of rail telecommunications. railuk.com/...

