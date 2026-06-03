The work is getting done. Clients are being served. The firm is growing. The standards are high.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Article Insights

IR Global are most popular: in United Kingdom

The work is getting done. Clients are being served. The firm is growing. The standards are high.

And yet, everything still seems to run through you.

Not because the team is incapable. Not because you do not trust them. Not because you are doing anything wrong.

But because the firm has outgrown the way you lead it.

This is the technician trap John Kormanik explored in his recent leadership coaching workshop for IR Global members. It is a familiar pattern for lawyers, founders and managing partners who have built their reputation on technical excellence. For years, their value came from doing the work, solving the problem, answering the question and being the person others relied on.

The expertise that built the business can, at a certain stage, begin to constrain it. Work slows when the founder steps away, strategic thinking is pushed behind client demands, and success starts to feel heavier than it should.

As John explained, the transition from technician to leader is not simply a skills upgrade; it is an identity shift. The technician sees value in doing the work, while the leader creates value through vision, trust and delegation. For many lawyers, that shift is uncomfortable because technical expertise feels proven and safe. But a firm cannot scale if its founder remains at the centre of every decision. Sustainable growth requires a new operating model, where the leader is no longer the bottleneck but the builder of capacity, clarity and direction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.