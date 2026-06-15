Case Study: Why Putting It On Your Calendar Won't Work

Inspired by my Kenyan safari, "Field Notes" are my observations from the field where my clients and I work — coaching sessions. Each field note is drawn from actual client sessions and gives insight into the personal evolution of my clients.

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Inspired by my Kenyan safari, "Field Notes" are my observations from the field where my clients and I work — coaching sessions. Each field note is drawn from actual client sessions and gives insight into the personal evolution of my clients.

Location: A Litigation Firm Founder's Office, Midwest

Observation: The thing you're not doing isn't a scheduling problem. It's a thinking architecture problem.

He'd done the reading. He'd had the insight. He knew exactly what needed to happen next; a Vivid Vision for the firm, dedicated CEO time, a shift from practicing lawyer to firm leader.

He just hadn't done any of it.

His explanation: he needed to put it on his calendar.

That's not the issue.

The Architecture Under the Avoidance

When a founder tells me they haven't scheduled something important, I don't accept that at face value. So we dug.

Why wasn't he doing CEO time? It doesn't feel like work.

Why hadn't he started the Vivid Vision? It seems lazy. Kind of selfish.

Why selfish? If I'm thinking, I'm not doing. If I'm not doing, I'm not earning my keep.

There it is. The thinking he most needs to do, he has classified as not-working. The identity he needs to grow into (visionary, strategist, communicator, leader) he's treating as optional. Until you see that belief clearly, you can't upgrade it. The calendar is just a symptom.

Goal Mindset vs. Mastery Mindset

He was frustrated after two depositions where witnesses refused to give him direct admissions. He wanted tools to force the outcome.

I asked a different question: What if the outcome isn't yours to control?

He'd been thinking about Kobe. Not winning games just getting better at what he did. Kobe couldn't control the other 12 people on the floor (9 other players and 3 officials). He controlled his own mastery.

That's the distinction. The goal mindset is anchored to the outcome and when it doesn't come, you're thrown. The mastery mindset is anchored to the process, and no witness, opposing counsel, or obstinate team member can touch that.

Those depositions weren't just a technique problem. They were a live demonstration of the cognitive pattern running his firm: over-indexing on what he can't control, underinvesting in what he can.

The Three Levels You Have to Work Through

We went three levels deep on what he needed to become for CEO time to be real.

Level one: recognize that thinking is productive work, likely your highest-leverage work.

Level two: reframe the thinking-doing binary. Both are tools. Deploy them in the right context.

Level three: the one that matters most: get comfortable wanting what you want. Stop treating your own vision as selfish.

That's where most founders get stuck. Not weakness. Years of building an identity around service, hustle, and sacrifice. Wanting a firm that runs without them can feel wrong before it feels right.

What the Upgraded Architecture Looks Like

When the belief architecture shifts, CEO time stops feeling like avoidance and starts functioning like strategy.

The founder shows up to that blocked hour knowing his job is not to answer emails or close cases. His job is to ensure the Vivid Vision becomes reality. That reframe changes everything: what he works on, how he delegates, what he tolerates, what he builds.

He stops asking did I get the admission? and starts asking did I deploy the right tools with full command? He stops measuring his value by what he produces in a day and starts measuring it by what the firm produces without him in the room.

The thinking-doing binary dissolves. Strategic thinking is doing at the highest level available to a founder. Silence in a deposition becomes a tool, not a void. A Vivid Vision becomes a job requirement, not a luxury.

That's the upgraded architecture. It's not a personality transplant. It's a decision to redefine what work means and then build your calendar, your team, and your firm around that definition.

The Bottom Line

Calendaring CEO time is not the problem. The belief architecture underneath it is. Until a founder gets comfortable with the idea that their thinking is their most important work — and that having a clear vision for their firm is not a luxury, it's their job — no amount of scheduling will stick.

Avoidance is never about time. It's always about something deeper.

Field Exercise

What have you been calling a scheduling problem that might actually be a belief problem?

Where in your firm are you anchored to outcomes you don't control and losing energy because of it?

What would it mean for your leadership if you adopted a mastery mindset instead of a goal mindset in the next 90 days?

The founder who can answer those questions honestly (and sit with the discomfort of the answers) is the founder building something that lasts.

End of dispatch.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.