AI-Assisted Grievances: A New Challenge For Employers?

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by employees to draft workplace grievances, creating a practical and immediate challenge for employers who need to manage complaints fairly, proportionately and without unnecessary escalation. For HR teams and managers, grievances may now arrive lengthy, legalistic and difficult to navigate, even where the underlying concern is relatively straightforward. In some cases, what might once have been a quick conversation has returned as a document that looks as though it has been preparing for its day in court.

From an employee’s perspective, the appeal of AI is understandable. It can help organise thoughts, give structure to a complaint and provide confidence when raising a difficult issue. For individuals who may feel anxious, overwhelmed, or unsure how to express themselves, AI can make the process feel more accessible. HR2Help,

B P Collins’ HR consultancy explores the rise of AI-generated workplace complaints and why a more structured, human approach may be the answer.

The benefits of AI-assisted grievances

Used well, AI can help employees clarify the key issues, set out a chronology, and identify what outcome they are seeking. It may also improve access to workplace processes for employees who struggle with written communication or who are unfamiliar with formal grievance procedures.

For employers, a clearly structured grievance can make it easier to identify the allegations, understand the impact on the employee and decide what investigation is required. Used well, AI could therefore support better communication and earlier resolution.

The risks and drawbacks

The difficulty is that AI-generated grievances can often do the opposite. They may become overly long, repetitive, and highly legalistic. They can also include inaccurate legal references or allegations that the employee has not fully considered. This can distract from the real workplace issue and make it harder for the employer to respond proportionately.

There are also data protection and confidentiality risks. Employees may input sensitive workplace information, personal data about colleagues or confidential business material into public AI tools. This creates risks not only for the employer, but also for the employee who may not have appreciated the implications.

From a practical HR perspective, the biggest risk is that the grievance process becomes focused on managing the document rather than resolving the concern. A lengthy AI-assisted grievance may contain only a handful of core issues, but those issues can be buried beneath broad assertions, copied legal language and suggested remedies that may not reflect what the employee genuinely wants or needs. The challenge is to find the grievance, not simply admire the word count.

The proposed ACAS Code: a timely development

ACAS has recently consulted on a proposed revised Code of Practice on disciplinary and grievance procedures. The draft Code places greater emphasis on early and informal resolution, clearer communication and the need for both employers and workers to raise and manage concerns in a fair, transparent, and timely way.

One particularly helpful theme in the proposed Code is the expectation that workplace concerns should be explained clearly in a way that enables the employer to understand and resolve them. That principle could be especially relevant where a grievance has been heavily shaped by AI and is difficult to follow.

The proposed Code also gives greater prominence to mediation and facilitated conversations. This is important. In many cases, the most effective solution is not a lengthy investigation into every word of an AI-generated document, but an early conversation about what has happened, what needs to change and whether the working relationship can be repaired.

What should employers do now?

Employers should not dismiss a grievance simply because AI has been used. The obligation remains to deal with concerns fairly, promptly, and reasonably. However, employers are entitled to manage the process in a structured and proportionate way.

Ask the employee to identify the key allegations, relevant dates, individuals involved and the outcome they are seeking.

Encourage employees to try informal resolution where appropriate before moving to a formal grievance.

Use grievance forms or guidance notes to keep complaints focused and manageable.

Remind employees not to upload confidential workplace information or personal data into public AI tools.

Train managers to identify the real issues beneath lengthy or legalistic complaints.

Consider mediation or facilitated conversations at an early stage where the issue is relationship-based or capable of practical resolution.

A practical HR view

AI is not going away. Employees will continue to use it to help frame workplace concerns, and in some cases, it will improve the quality of communication. But without clear expectations, AI can also escalate conflict, increase administrative burden, and make grievance processes harder to resolve.

The best response is not to ban AI-assisted grievances or pretend the technology will quietly go back in the box. Employers should design grievance processes that are clear, focused and human, with practical guidance for employees and managers and a stronger emphasis on early, informal resolution where appropriate.

It may not stop AI turning a simple workplace concern into a surprisingly substantial document, but it should make the process more manageable, fair, and constructive.

How HR2HELP can assist

This is where practical HR support can make the difference. At HR2HELP, we know employee relations issues are rarely straightforward, and AI-assisted grievances are adding a new twist. Whether you are reviewing your grievance procedure, trying to make sense of increasingly detailed complaints, or looking to give managers more confidence in handling difficult conversations, we are here to help.

We take a practical, common-sense approach, helping employers focus on the real issues, resolve concerns fairly and avoid unnecessary escalation. From reviewing policies and processes to advising on individual cases and delivering manager training, we work alongside businesses to find solutions that are proportionate, effective and people focused.

AI may be changing how grievances are written, but good employee relations are still about communication, understanding and resolving issues early. If you would like practical support with reviewing your grievance process, training managers or advising on a live case, we would be happy to talk through the best next step.