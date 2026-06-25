How To Prepare Your Firm For Transition

We work with and listen to the concerns of a lot of accounting firms. And it’s clear that succession planning is something owners know they should address, but few have a clear strategy for how to approach it.

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We work with and listen to the concerns of a lot of accounting firms.

And it’s clear that succession planning is something owners know they should address, but few have a clear strategy for how to approach it.

Most are unsure:

Where to start

What their options are

How to strengthen business value

How to protect Client and team continuity during transition

So succession remains something firms intend to deal with “one day,” rather than a structured business priority.

Why this matters

Without a structured plan:

Business value can be left unrealised

Transitions become reactive

Client and team continuity is at risk

What strong firms do differently

Firms that transition successfully take a structured approach.

They:

Clarify their personal and financial goals

Understand their exit options (sale, merger, internal transition)

Strengthen business fundamentals and independence

Prepare professional materials and engage with buyers confidently

Because succession is not just about timing. It’s about preparation.

Where most firms get stuck

Most owners know they should plan.

But they struggle with:

“What does a good exit look like?”

“How do I increase the value of my firm?”

“What will buyers actually care about?”

“How do I run the business while preparing to exit?”

That gap between awareness and action is where risk builds.

This is exactly what Succession Planning™ is designed to solve

Succession Planning™ is a 90-day program that helps you:

Define your transition strategy

Understand your exit options and risks

Improve business value and readiness

Create a structured accounting firm business plan

Confidently engage with buyers or successors

Apply for Succession Planning™

Whether you are actively preparing for transition or simply starting to think more seriously about your long-term options, Succession Planning™ gives you a structured way to assess where your firm stands today and what would need to change to improve value, readiness, and flexibility in the future.

The earlier firms start planning, the more options they typically have.

APPLY FOR SUCCESSION PLANNING™

Why not take the opportunity to better understand your business, your goals, and what a successful transition could look like for you!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.