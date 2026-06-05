Over the years, we’ve seen the same pattern with many firms we’ve worked with. Firm owners know they won’t run the business forever. Still, succession planning is often delayed far longer than it should be.

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Why Succession Planning Starts Earlier Than Most Owners Think

Over the years, we’ve seen the same pattern with many firms we’ve worked with.

Firm owners know they won’t run the business forever.

Still, succession planning is often delayed far longer than it should be.

We hear our Clients say the idea of succession feels:

Complex

Uncertain

Disruptive

So it becomes something leaders tell themselves they’ll deal with “later.”

Why this matters more than it seems

The challenge is that succession is not a single event.

It’s a process of preparing the business to operate independently and transition successfully over time.

And the longer planning is delayed:

The fewer options become available

The more pressure builds

The more risk increases

Because ultimately, the value of a firm depends heavily on how well it can operate without relying on one person.

What strong firms do differently

The firms that transition successfully don’t wait until they have to act.

They plan early.

They:

Clarify what they want from the transition

Understand their exit options

Strengthen the business before presenting it

Think about life after the business

Because succession is not just a transaction, it’s a strategy.

A simple reflection

If you wanted the option to transition your firm in the next few years…

What would need to change first?

Where we’ll go next

In our next email, we’ll look at:

What succession planning actually involves

How firms prepare for transition well before a sale or exit becomes urgent

In the meantime

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Panalitix applies business principles to accounting firms so owners can build the business they want.

If you’re exploring ways to improve profitability, reduce dependence, build advisory capability, or if you are preparing for a transition, you can learn more about our mentoring programs here:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.