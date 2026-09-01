Gartner Says Legal Tech Budgets Will Double. Here Is What Firms Should Spend It On.

Gartner’s latest prediction landed last week with a headline that legal technology vendors will be quoting for years: legal tech budgets will double by 2028. If you are a GC, managing partner, or director of legal operations, you are probably already fielding calls from vendors who want to be part of that spending.

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Gartner’s latest prediction landed last week with a headline that legal technology vendors will be quoting for years: legal tech budgets will double by 2028. If you are a GC, managing partner, or director of legal operations, you are probably already fielding calls from vendors who want to be part of that spending.

Here is what the prediction actually says, and what it means for where your budget should go.

What Gartner Actually Found

The growth Gartner is predicting is driven by a specific category of tools: specialized legal AI platforms that are delivering measurable productivity gains in important legal workflows. Examples include contract review acceleration, reduced external counsel spend, and improvements in compliance outcomes. Looking further ahead, Gartner projects that by 2029, approximately 50% of contract reviews will be delegated to self-service systems, and 60% of legal departments will use AI-driven intake systems that answer half of requests without human intervention.

What is notable about these findings is what they are not about. They are not about general-purpose AI chatbots or productivity tools that happen to work in legal settings. The firms seeing real gains are using platforms built specifically for how legal work is organized.

The Context Problem Nobody Talks About in Demos

Every legal AI demo looks impressive. The AI reviews the contract, finds the issues, drafts the response. What the demo does not show is what happens when the AI is missing context and it does not know that this is the fourth version of an agreement you have negotiated with this counterparty. Or when it does not know that a pending dispute makes certain representations complicated, or it does not know your firm’s standard position on a particular clause.

That missing context is why legal AI deployments often produce results that are technically correct but practically incomplete. And it is why the specialized platforms Gartner is highlighting outperform general-purpose tools: they are built to hold and use that context, not just process documents in isolation.

Where the Investment Should Go

The Gartner prediction points to three priorities for legal technology investment over the next two years.

Context infrastructure first.

Before evaluating which AI applications to deploy, invest in the infrastructure that makes those applications useful: a document management system that maps the relationships among your matters, documents, and institutional knowledge in a way that AI can access, within your existing permissions and governance frameworks.

Before evaluating which AI applications to deploy, invest in the infrastructure that makes those applications useful: a document management system that maps the relationships among your matters, documents, and institutional knowledge in a way that AI can access, within your existing permissions and governance frameworks. Specialized over general.

The productivity gains Gartner identifies are coming from tools built for legal workflows, not AI tools adapted for legal use. Legal work has specific structure – matters, versions, privileges, ethical walls – that general-purpose AI does not understand and that specialized platforms are built around.

The productivity gains Gartner identifies are coming from tools built for legal workflows, not AI tools adapted for legal use. Legal work has specific structure – matters, versions, privileges, ethical walls – that general-purpose AI does not understand and that specialized platforms are built around. Governance as a requirement, not a feature.

The EU AI Act takes effect in August, classifying legal AI as high-risk. Transparency, human oversight, and auditability are not nice-to-haves. The platforms that will remain viable as the regulatory environment tightens are the ones whose governance handles ethical walls and data loss prevention against outside counsel guidelines with the same rigor as your content management system.

The ROI Question

Recent survey data, covered by Bloomberg Law, suggests fewer than 20% of legal organizations currently measure the ROI of their AI investments. That number will have to change as budgets double. The firms that will justify continued investment are the ones that can point to specific productivity outcomes: time saved on matter intake, reduction in associate hours on routine document review, decreased reliance on outside counsel.

Those outcomes are achievable, but they require the right foundation. A doubled budget spent on disconnected AI point tools without context infrastructure will produce doubled costs and marginal gains. The same budget directed at integrated, context-aware platforms can produce outcomes that justify what Gartner is predicting.

Dan Hauck, NetDocuments Chief Product Officer, also covers how firms can approach Gartner’s prediction in this Forbes article.

Learn more about the NetDocuments Legal Context Graph, or book a meeting to discover how the power of context could change everything about the way you work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.