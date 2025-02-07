ARTICLE
7 February 2025

The Business Behind Sport: The Conversations That Shaped Us (Podcast)

After winning the Sports Education award as part of the International Sports Convention (ISC) International Sports Awards, Jonny Gray and Jonathan Brown share some of their favorite moments...
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jonny Gray and Jonathan Brown

🎙️✨ After winning the Sports Education award as part of the International Sports Convention (ISC) International Sports Awards, Jonny Gray and Jonathan Brown share some of their favorite moments, key learnings and insights our guests have discussed during previous conversations on this episode of The Business Behind Sport.

This episode is a must-listen! Relive the unforgettable stories that made our show what it is today.

Authors
Jonny Gray
Jonathan Brown
