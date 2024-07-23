Historic New Listing Rules Adopted For The UK

There will now be just a single set of listing principles for all categories, largely combining previous listing and premium listing principles. The new rules provide additional guidance on the role of directors and the accessibility of information.

The new listing categories simplify access to the UK market for issuers and with the more flexible eligibility criteria and less onerous ongoing obligations of the Single Listing Category further described below, the Main Market is now potentially more attractive to a wider range of growth companies who previously may have thought their only or most viable listing option in London was the growth market, AIM – thereby giving such companies more options to consider when determining whether to go public in the UK.

Effective from 29 July 2024, existing issuers on the premium and standard segments will be automatically mapped into the relevant new listing categories.

The new listing categories of the Main Market will be: (a) a merging of the premium and standard listing segments into a flagship single category for Equity Shares in Commercial Companies (the Single Listing Category ); (b) a new category for international secondary listings largely replicating the previous standard listing segment; (c) a new category for shell companies ; and (d) a transition category for commercial companies currently listed on the standard segment (which will be closed to new applicants unless they have already submitted to the FCA a complete application for the standard listing segment).

Eligibility Criteria