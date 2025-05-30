The CEO's Guide To Managing Hardware Security: 5 Critical Questions To Ask Your Team

Cybersecurity is essential to hardware manufacturer operations. But in a globalized supply chain, a company's security is only as strong as its weakest link (for instance, a single hacked vendor cost Applied Materials $250 million in 2023).

During such uncertain times, business leaders must stay vigilant against evolving cybersecurity risks, though it's difficult to discern the best path to take. We have noticed that leading firms are taking a holistic approach to address security across hardware, software/firmware, data and digital assets, and even the AI-driven solutions integrated into their products.

CEOs can ask themselves the following five questions to evaluate their security programs and detect potential blind spots:



1. How do we align our cybersecurity risks to business objectives?

While you cannot fully prevent cyber attacks, they do not need to derail business objectives. Applying cybersecurity risk management bidirectionally to enterprise risk management may help organizations weather any storm by uncovering risks and preparing solutions. This extension to existing processes ensures a more efficient and proactive approach that can protect business growth (and prevent devaluation).

Leaders should include cyber risks as part of greater enterprise activities because of their impact on the company as a whole. Small cyber events, such as the 2023 MSI cyber attack and the 2021 Acer ransomware attack, resulted in stock price losses on breach notification days. Cyber attacks have enterprise-wide consequences and thus need enterprise-wide considerations through the risk management process.



2. Are we adequately protecting our hardware against cyber attacks?

Most organizations have basic controls to protect their hardware, such as disabling USB access. However, hardware manufacturers face additional regulatory requirements imposed on third-party suppliers. Recently, the SEC increased requirements for due diligence on suppliers, including cybersecurity controls. Hardware customers are now asking their third parties for corresponding cybersecurity assurances.

Such scrutiny is only increasing as emerging technologies, such as AI, open new markets for hardware manufacturers. As demand for these products grows, hardware buyers must evaluate the quality of components, including those for security. Ensuring secure hardware is a significant advantage for companies, as it minimizes faults in delivered final products, making the business more reputable and resilient. Businesses can leverage industry guidance such as NIST 800-147 BIOS Protection, NIST IR 8320 on hardware security, and Secure Hardware Assurance Reference Dataset to boost their security measures.

3. Are we looking at the cybersecurity maturity of our suppliers and partners?

A single compromised supplier is capable of disrupting operations on a global scale—the SolarWinds breach, for instance, impacted Microsoft, Intel, and Cisco. As a result, regulators are responding with new rules for overseeing third-party cyber risks, such as Executive Order 14028 which mandates strict security standards for government software suppliers. Ensuring the cybersecurity of your vendors is no longer a priority, but a business-critical necessity.

Recent instability in the market has caused many companies to reevaluate their suppliers and supply chains. Hardware manufacturers that prove their cybersecurity reliability will maintain a competitive edge when companies look to make supplier changes.

4. Are there additional considerations we need to make for shifting regulations?

Regulations may shift in response to marketplace disruptions, such as when an organization enters a new region or industry sector. Companies should be wary of both the direct and indirect impacts of regulatory changes. For example, as tariffs require organizations to reassess their third-party suppliers, hardware manufacturers must evaluate their third-party risk management cybersecurity controls to prevent new weaknesses from entering their environment.

When a company looks to make a change, whether it is through acquisition, a new service line, or even a simple supplier switch, there should be a cyber component present to cover the associated risks to the business.

5. How do we ensure that the firmware and third-party software we use are secure?

After securing their physical hardware, manufacturers should scrutinize the firmware and third-party software of their products. This includes interdependency reviews on third-party software. With security controls for critical software components managed by other teams on the vendor side, hardware companies should implement strong Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC) processes to review sources of risk.

Just as hardware manufacturers safeguard their businesses by maintaining marketplace trust, they must also rigorously evaluate the third-party vendors they depend on. As demonstrated by incidents involving companies like Applied Materials, a compromised vendor can disrupt operations or diminish your organization's intrinsic value if compromised firmware or software is integrated into your products.

