Register Of Overseas Entities And Its Impact On Property Ownership

Register of Overseas Entities Background

The Register of Overseas Entities, effective from 1 August 2022 under the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, requires overseas companies and other non-human entities owning property in the UK to register with Companies House and disclose their beneficial owners or managing officers.

Most of the information given to Companies House about overseas entities, beneficial owners and managing officers, will be publicly available on the Register of Overseas Entities. This is intended to increase transparency, allowing law enforcement agencies to investigate suspicious wealth more effectively.

Changes to Trust Data Access on the Register of Overseas Entities

Over the coming year, there will be changes to the public visibility of data held on the Register of Overseas Entities:

Protection of Trust Data (from 28 February 2025)

Most data relating to Trusts must be provided to the authorities but historically, it has not been publicly visible. However, this will become available on request (see below).

From 28 February 2025, you can apply to protect your Trust data from public availability if you meet the necessary criteria. You can apply to protect your details (or anyone that lives with you) if you are at risk of harm or intimidation if your information is available to the public. You cannot request protection just because you wish to keep information confidential and there must be a genuine risk of violence or intimidation.

Eligible Trust members who may apply for protection include beneficiaries, settlors, grantors, and interested parties.

You can also apply if you have the authority to act on behalf of a Trust member who is a minor (aged 17 and under) or lacks capacity as defined in Section 2 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 You will need to provide evidence in this case.

Read more about the criteria and how to apply for protection on GOV.UK and you can also request a paper form to apply for protection.

You'll need to pay £100 per application. This will be refunded if your application is rejected.

Public Access to Trust Data (from 31 August 2025)

Trust data on the Register of Overseas Entities will be available on request from anyone that applies to the Registrar, this provision comes into force 31 August 2025.

Following an application, Companies House may share information that is held on the register with third parties.

Requests must include applicant details and purpose – this must contain applicant's name, contact details, job title/details, name of the overseas entity and OE number and/or name of the trust.

A legitimate interest test applies for minors or multiple Trusts—only granted for investigations into money laundering, terrorist financing, tax evasion, or sanctions avoidance.

applies for minors or multiple Trusts—only granted for investigations into money laundering, terrorist financing, tax evasion, or sanctions avoidance. Companies House may impose restrictions on disclosed information – such as restricting the use of the information or further disclosures.

A request may be refused on a number of grounds, including where the disclosure may prejudice an ongoing criminal investigation, it may adversely affect national security or where the Trust is a pension scheme.

Keeping Register Information Updated

Entities must ensure their Trust data is accurate and update it in their annual statement if necessary.

Home Address

You can also apply to Companies House to remove your home address (usual residential address) if it is shown on the register. In order to remove your home address, you need to offer a replacement principal office or service address.

Additional information

If you require any addition information regarding or assistance with a registration or filing an update statement, please contact the Dixcart office in the UK: advice.uk@dixcart.com.

More information can also be found within our article: UK Register of Overseas Entities and Update Statements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.