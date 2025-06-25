Filing your 2024-25 Self-Assessment return early means faster refunds, better budgeting, and no deadline stress. Do not delay, start gathering your tax details today.

The 2024–25 tax year officially ended on 5 April 2025, with the new 2025–26 tax year beginning on 6 April 2026. While many taxpayers may be tempted to put off dealing with their self-assessment tax return until later this year, or early next year, there are several compelling reasons why filing early makes sense.

HMRC recently reported that nearly 300,000 people submitted their 2024–25 self-assessment returns during the first week of the new tax year, almost ten months before the 31 January 2026 filing deadline.

Filing early doesn't mean paying early. However, by preparing and submitting your tax return well in advance, you gain the advantage of knowing exactly what you'll owe by the 31 January deadline. This can be incredibly helpful for budgeting and avoiding any last-minute financial surprises.

Submitting your return early gives your accountant more time to work through the details without the pressure of a looming deadline. If you are due a tax refund, the sooner your return is filed and processed, the sooner you'll receive your money.

The 31 January 2026 is not just the final date for submission of the 2024-25 self-assessment tax return but also an important date for payment of tax due. This is the final payment deadline for any remaining tax due for the 2024-25 tax year. In addition, the 31 January 2026 is also the usual payment date for any Capital Gains Tax due in relation to the 2024-25 tax year and also the due date for the first payment on account for 2025-26. Note that any CGT due on the sale of a second residential property must be paid within 60 days of the sale, not in the following January.

In summary, filing your tax return early offers a clearer financial picture, helps spread the workload, and ensures you're not caught out by deadlines. If you are due a refund, there's no reason to wait as filing early means a quicker refund.

Source: HM Revenue & Customs Tue, 13 May 2025 00:00:00 +0100

