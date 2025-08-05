Inpatriates And Carried Interest

We estimate that, in recent years, the UK's share of the European carried interest receipts has varied between 42% and 54%. This is high in absolute terms and disproportionate to the UK's share of European GDP.

That out-sized share reflects London's status in recent decades as a preeminent financial centre, and the UK's historical role in leading the growth of the European private capital industry.

Our modelling shows that, if the UK's historical share of European carried interest is maintained in the future, while there will be some fluctuations there will be an overall trend of increasing receipts, with the potential for record receipts of over £7bn in 2025/26, and beyond.

However, it cannot be assumed that the UK's share will remain constant. In our view, to bolster the UK's position the Government should maintain an attractive regime for inpatriate workers (in addition to the four year FIG regime) and introduce appropriate IHT transitional rules in relation to trusts. That would encourage the next generation of private capital talent to come to the UK, and realise (and be taxed on a share of) their carried interest gains here as opposed to in other European countries, ensuring an outsized proportion of European carried interest continues to be taxed in the UK.

Footnotes

1. Sourced from HMRC response to a Macfarlanes Freedom of Information request. That £3.7bn figure does not include foreign source carried interest arising to remittance basis taxpayers who did not remit that carry to the UK. Such carry does not need to be reported. We estimate that including such carry would increase the total carry proceeds of those 3,100 individuals by £500m to £750m.

2. These figures include both individuals who have been UK resident for fewer than 15 years (and who qualified for the remittance basis of taxation), and those who, having been in the UK for at least 15 years, did not therefore qualify for the remittance basis.

Notes on methodology

Our data source is a commercially available database published by Preqin that contains information on fund assets under management (AUM) and returns for European private equity funds, analysed into annual "vintages".

We have used that data to determine both the AUM and net return (expressed as a multiple) for funds that we expect will pay carry in each tax year. The figures for each tax year are based on the average of the vintages for four, five and six years prior – for example, tax year 2021/22 includes the 2014, 2015, and 2016 vintages.

For the tax years 2023/24 to 2025/26 we have assumed net multiples based on the average of the fund return multiples seen in recent years.

Using that information we calculate the implied fund profit and carry payout for each year. We estimate that c.15% of the carry payout is received by corporate groups rather than individuals and have reduced the total accordingly.

We have obtained data from HMRC on the total carried interest gains reported on UK tax returns for the years 2017/18 to 2022/23. We estimate that, in addition to these amounts, UK resident non-doms receive foreign source carry equal to c.15% of the reported total, and have increased the total accordingly.

Using that data we have calculated the implied UK share of total European carry for years up to and including 2022/23.

We have then assumed that (if there is no mobility) in future years the UK share of total European carry will be equal to the average for 2017/18 to 2022/23.

Based on the actual data on fund sizes and assumed values for fund return multiples, we have then extrapolated the expected UK carry receipts for 2023/24 to 2025/26.

There are several factors that give rise to uncertainty in the projections, including:

European PE executives will have received carry from non-European funds;

carried interest may be owned by corporate groups rather than individuals – while we have reflected that in our calculations, that is based on an assumption that 15% of carry is held by corporates;

the time at which a fund pays carry distributions will depend on the performance of that fund's specific investments, so fund "vintages" will not map precisely on to tax years in which carry is paid;

the source data is expressed in US dollars, and we have converted it using a fixed FX rate of $1.278:£1;

the fund net return multiples for 2023/24 onwards are assumed; and

some UK residents that are non-doms will also have received foreign-source carry that is not taxable unless it is remitted to the UK – while we have reflected this in our calculations, that is based on an assumption that such carry equals 15% of taxable UK carry receipt.

