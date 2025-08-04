Guernsey Funds – Special Considerations For US Managers

Guernsey, located in the English Channel, is one of the world's largest offshore finance centres, with a thriving funds industry. The value of funds under management and administration in Guernsey is US$532bn.1

Guernsey is an attractive jurisdiction for fund structures due to its tax-neutral environment, flexible structuring options and reputation as a well-established and globally recognised finance centre.

In particular, Guernsey funds offers an effective route to attract UK/EU investors and will suit US managers looking to establish a UK/EU-facing feeder vehicle.

Main features:

Tax neutrality: 0% corporate tax rate, no VAT, no stamp duty

Fundraising: ability to access all major capital markets; investor familiarity

AIFMD: Guernsey is not in the EU therefore the full scope of the AIFMD need not apply. If a US manager doesn't need to market on a pan-European basis, there is no great benefit to an AIFMD passport and a lighter regulatory approach applies under NPPR

Speed to market: regulated funds can be approved in 24 hours

Low cost: Guernsey funds typically have lower running costs than onshore equivalents; e.g. a Guernsey structure could save up to €3 million over the life of the fund compared to establishing in Luxembourg

Political stability: Guernsey determines its own laws and taxes. The judicial system follows English common law principles, ensuring contracts can be enforced

Attractive to UK/EU investors

The EU's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD") – which regulates the management and marketing of funds in Europe – has no direct application to Guernsey funds, unless the fund is being marketed into the EU. Even then, Guernsey funds can be marketed via individual national private placement regimes ("NPPR") which require only partial adherence to provisions of AIFMD - resulting in lower running costs and, consequently, higher investor returns.

Globally, Guernsey funds access markets representing 80% of global wealth. Most investors in Guernsey funds are located in the US, UK, Switzerland, South Africa, Canada, Singapore and the EU.

An alternative to Luxembourg

Luxembourg funds are another route for raising European capital. However, Guernsey funds offer a more cost-effective and operationally efficient alternative. Recent research shows2:

The administrative costs of establishing a "fully passported" Luxembourg fund and engaging a third party AIFM could easily reach €3 million over the lifetime of a fund, impacting fund and carried interest returns

Astonishingly, over 97% of "fully passported" EU funds are registered for sale in only three or less EU countries; whereas the timeframes and costs associated with setting up a Guernsey fund and registering it for distribution into a handful of EU countries is significantly less

Distribution pathways for Guernsey funds via NPPR are tried and tested, and work well

For these reasons, Luxembourg funds tend to be a more costly and administratively complicated option with no unique upside following completion of the distribution phase, particularly for cost-sensitive emerging/new managers.

Private investment funds

The Guernsey private investment fund ("PIF") is the "go to" fund vehicle, particularly for new/emerging managers looking to deploy quickly on a cost-effective basis.

Key features of PIFs are:

No limit on the number of investors

No limit on marketing (although PIFs cannot be the subject of an offering to the general public)

No requirement for a prospectus

No requirement for an audit

No requirement for a Guernsey manager

PIFs can be established as limited partnerships, LLPs, companies, cell companies (with incorporated or protected cells) and unit trusts. The one-off registration process is simple and regulatory approval takes 24 hours.

Tax neutrality and good regulatory standing

Guernsey provides tax neutral environment for funds and fund managers. Funds structured as limited partnerships are tax transparent in Guernsey. Funds structured as companies or unit trusts are exempt from income tax in Guernsey.

Income from the provision of investment management services to collective investment schemes in Guernsey is subject to income tax at 0%. Guernsey does not levy any form of VAT, and so management fees charged or transaction/deal costs incurred by a Guernsey manager do not suffer any tax leakage.

Guernsey does not levy any form of capital gains tax or inheritance tax. No stamp or document duty, or transfer tax, is payable in respect of companies, unit trusts or limited partnerships that are funds.

Guernsey's status as a transparent, low-risk and well-regarded jurisdiction was confirmed by the recent highly successful MONEYVAL's assessment of its anti-financial crime measures.3

