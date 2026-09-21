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21 September 2026

Quarterly Briefing – September 2026

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Sacker & Partners

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The Sackers Quarterly Briefing Q3 2026 examines critical developments in pensions law and regulation, including the Pensions Schemes Act 2026, risk transfer strategies for small schemes, and emerging regulatory frameworks. The briefing provides comprehensive analysis of pension transfers, collective defined contribution schemes, pensions dashboards, and the evolving consumer duty landscape.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Katy Harries and Lucy Swart-Mallett

The Sackers Quarterly Briefing Q3 2026 highlights significant developments in pensions, covering key areas such as pensions reform, regulatory developments, new legislation and cases.

In this briefing

  • Current legal agenda
  • PSA26: latest developments
  • Spotlight: risk transfer for small schemes
  • Finance & investment update
  • HMRC update
  • In other news
    • Pension transfers
    • Pensions Commission
    • AI
    • Pensions dashboards
    • CDC
    • Consumer duty

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Katy Harries
Katy Harries
Photo of Lucy Swart-Mallett
Lucy Swart-Mallett
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