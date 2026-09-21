Quarterly Briefing – September 2026

The Sackers Quarterly Briefing Q3 2026 highlights significant developments in pensions, covering key areas such as pensions reform, regulatory developments, new legislation and cases.
In this briefing
- Current legal agenda
- PSA26: latest developments
- Spotlight: risk transfer for small schemes
- Finance & investment update
- HMRC update
- In other news
- Pension transfers
- Pensions Commission
- AI
- Pensions dashboards
- CDC
- Consumer duty
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