The Work Couch: AI In The Employment Lifecycle (Part 2): Retention, Performance And Attendance Management (Podcast)

Welcome to The Work Couch, the podcast where we discuss all things employment.
Continuing our mini-series on AI in the employment lifecycle, in part 2, we're discussing how employers are using AI once people are in post - particularly in relation to performance management, attendance and workforce management, and retention - and how to manage the associated legal, cultural and wellbeing risks.
Host Ellie Gelder is joined by senior associate Charli Mackenzie and trainee solicitor Josh Wilder, both from RPC's Employment, Engagement and Equality team. Together, they share their insights on:
- How AI is being used in practice across performance, attendance and retention;
- Key risks to watch, including creating a surveillance culture, lack of transparency or explainability, and bias or discrimination risk when AI outputs influence HR decisions;
- What "good" looks like in governance and the importance of building safeguards before roll-out of an AI tool;
- How to handle AI-generated insights when they feed into capability, disciplinary or dismissal processes; and
- What's on the horizon, including the government’s consultation on workplace monitoring technologies.
Join us for part 3 later this year, when we will explore digital twins, AI-driven workforce planning, and what the future employment relationship might look like as these technologies become more sophisticated.
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All information is correct at the time of recording. The Work Couch is not a substitute for legal advice.
References
1. Work Couch podcast AI in the employment lifecycle (Part 1): Recruitment and data protection, with Patrick Brodie and Jon Bartley
2. Government consultation Make Work Pay: workplace monitoring technologies (closes on 30 September 2026)
3. ICO guidance on employment monitoring and AI (under review)
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