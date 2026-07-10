In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 26 – Privilege Special: Aabar V Glencore (Podcast)

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10 minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer’s perspective.

In this special episode on privilege, Carla Watling and Sohrab Daneshku explore the High Court decision in Aabar v Glencore and what it means for legal advice privilege, including when protection may extend to internal communications within a client group or documents created by a group member, even where no lawyer is involved.