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10 July 2026

In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 26 – Privilege Special: Aabar V Glencore (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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Lewis Silkin's In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break Episode 26 explores the critical issue of legal privilege in corporate communications, examining the landmark Aabar v Glencore case and its implications for in-house counsel. This episode delves into when and how privilege protections apply to internal legal advice, offering practical guidance for employment lawyers navigating the complex boundaries between legal and business communications. Understanding privilege is essential for protecting sensitive
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Carla Watling and Sohrab Daneshku
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Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10 minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer’s perspective.

In this special episode on privilege, Carla Watling and Sohrab Daneshku explore the High Court decision in Aabar v Glencore and what it means for legal advice privilege, including when protection may extend to internal communications within a client group or documents created by a group member, even where no lawyer is involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Carla Watling
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Sohrab Daneshku
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