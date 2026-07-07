How Has Jersey’s Companies Law Been Enhanced?

Jersey’s company law framework is now even more compelling to international markets, thanks to a number of updates.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

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The Companies (Jersey) Law, 1991, the principal legislation governing Jersey companies, has recently been updated by two amending Laws, enhancing Jersey’s competitiveness further still.

The first Amendment Law came into force on Monday 1 June 2026 and introduced over 80 amendments designed to ensure Jersey’s company law remains modern, user friendly, flexible and effective.

The changes affect all Jersey companies, including public and listed ones.

Read about the key changes.

The second Amendment Law came into force on Friday 19 June 2026. This introduces an administration procedure to allow either the rescue of a financially distressed but viable business as a going concern, or the achievement of a higher asset realisation than would occur in a winding up procedure. Learn more.

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