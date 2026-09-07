Building Safety Risk: What Investors Can't Afford To Ignore

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Building safety has become a central consideration for real estate investors across Europe. What was once seen largely as a technical or operational issue is now an important factor in investment strategy, asset performance and long-term value creation. For investors, the key question is how to integrate it effectively into decision-making.

One of the main drivers of this shift has been the evolution of regulatory frameworks. England's Building Safety Act 2022 is a prominent example, introducing a more rigorous approach to the management of higher-risk buildings and placing greater emphasis on accountability, transparency and the availability of reliable building information. While the legal frameworks differ across European jurisdictions, the broader trend is clear: regulators, occupiers, lenders and investors all expect higher standards of building safety governance.

For the market, this is not simply a story of increased regulation. Greater clarity around responsibilities and safety standards can help build confidence in real estate assets and support more informed investment decisions. Investors increasingly recognise that buildings that are well managed, well documented and designed with long-term resilience in mind are likely to be better positioned to attract capital, occupiers and financing.

Building safety considerations now influence multiple stages of the investment lifecycle. During acquisitions, investors are looking more closely at a building's construction history, safety documentation and potential future capital expenditure requirements. Lenders and insurers are also placing greater emphasis on understanding building-related risks. As a result, robust due diligence has become an increasingly valuable tool for reducing uncertainty and facilitating smoother transactions.

Importantly, better information supports better outcomes. Investors who have a clear understanding of a building's safety profile are more able to assess risk accurately, price assets appropriately and develop effective asset management strategies. This can help avoid unexpected costs while supporting stronger operational performance over the long term.

For sophisticated investors, the changing landscape may also present opportunities. Assets that require further investigation or remediation can sometimes be overlooked by less well-prepared market participants. Investors with the right expertise and advisory support may be able to identify value where risks are understood, manageable and capable of being addressed through a clear strategy.

The wider shift towards transparency and accountability also aligns with growing investor focus on sustainability, governance and asset resilience. Increasingly, building safety is being viewed not as a standalone compliance issue but as part of a broader approach to protecting and enhancing value throughout an asset's lifecycle.

As regulatory expectations continue to develop across Europe, building safety will remain high on the agenda for investors, developers, lenders and asset managers. Those who engage with these issues early, build strong governance processes and take advantage of better quality information are likely to be best placed to navigate change and seize opportunities in the market.

Our real estate and building safety specialists are helping clients across Europe understand this evolving landscape and turn complex challenges into commercially informed decisions. If you are attending EXPO this autumn, we would be delighted to discuss the trends shaping the market and how investors can position themselves for long-term success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.