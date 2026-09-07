Wales: Codes Of Practice For Student Accommodation Management

Why should I read this?

The Welsh Government (“WG”) can approve codes of practice which provide standards for the management of some student accommodation. For developers and operators of PBSA schemes in Wales, these codes can be extremely important as they set standards for things such as property management, health and safety and relationships with occupiers.

These codes cover buildings which are occupied by students attending full time courses at specified further or higher education institutions and which, if certain conditions are satisfied, fall outside the licensing regime for houses in multiple occupation. This will be key to some purpose built student accommodation (“PBSA”) developers and operators.

The WG has launched a consultation to approve updated versions of codes of practice and standards from Universities UK/Standing Conference of Principals and the Accreditation Network UK/Unipol.

For developers and operators of PBSA schemes in Wales, these codes can be extremely important as they set standards for things such as property management, health and safety and relationships with occupiers.

What should I do?

Review the codes to understand the proposed standards expected in Wales.

Consider submitting a response to the consultation, which runs until 24 September 2026.

Assess current management and operational practices against the latest codes to identify any gaps.

Engage with managing agents and operational partners to ensure awareness and alignment with the codes.

Review occupation contracts for consistency with the guidance.

Factor compliance with the codes into due diligence processes for acquisitions or forward-funding arrangements involving Welsh PBSA assets.

Monitor for any further legislative developments that may give the codes statutory force or link them to licensing or enforcement regimes.

What else do I need to know about student accommodation regulation in Wales?

The publication of these codes is part of a broader trend across the UK towards greater regulation of the student accommodation sector. In Wales, there has been sustained political and public interest in housing standards, and the codes should be seen in the context of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 and the wider Welsh housing regulatory framework. Developers should be aware that universities may increasingly reference these codes when setting conditions for nominations agreements or partnership arrangements.

Further reading