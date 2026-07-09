Key takeaway

Deceit claims in share sale disputes can be powerful, but they are difficult to prove. A claimant must establish the representation, falsity, dishonesty and reliance by reference to the full transaction record, not isolated extracts from due diligence materials.

Why do deceit claims matter in share sale disputes?

When a business acquisition goes wrong, the deal file is revisited with fresh eyes. Statements made during due diligence that seemed routine at the time can begin to look like something more significant. In the right circumstances, a claim in deceit is powerful. It bypasses contractual limitations and can lead to rescission or substantial damages. Two important recent decisions make clear that its power does not make it easy to prove.

The Commercial Court's judgment in Jinxin Inc v Auletta & Ors [2026] EWHC 765 (Comm), one of the largest M&A fraud claims ever brought in the English courts and the decision in Hoffman v Finalto Group Ltd [2026] EWHC 921 (Comm) provide significant guidance on where the boundaries lie, alongside the Privy Council's clarification in Ivanishvili v Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) Ltd on establishing reliance.

The Jinxin decision: context, disclaimers and contractual protections

Jinxin arose from the $660 million acquisition in 2016 of a 65% stake in MPS Group, a sports media rights agency holding significant interests in Serie A and FIFA World Cup rights. By 2018 the business had collapsed. Jinxin alleged that fraudulent representations had been made during the sale process, including as to the lawfulness of the business and the accuracy of EBITDA forecasts, with total claims exceeding $715 million.

After a 40-day trial, the Commercial Court dismissed the claims entirely. The representations alleged had either not been made in the form pleaded, were not false, or were not made dishonestly. The Court further found that Jinxin had not relied on the alleged representations at all, it had relied on the warranties in the share purchase agreement and on a lower EBITDA figure agreed in negotiations.

The central lesson is this. As Knowles J observed, to relax the precision required to hold sellers to account "would produce uncertainty and instability, of wide-reaching effect in commercial life." The Court refused to treat statements in vendor due diligence reports, business plans, and Q&A responses as free-standing assurances, detached from the disclaimers that accompanied them, the process in which they were provided, and the contractual framework ultimately agreed.

The limits of implied representations in a sale process

A substantial part of the Jinxin claim rested on implied representations, the contention that by providing financial and operational information during the sale, the sellers had implicitly represented that the business had been conducted honestly and lawfully. The Court rejected this.

Implied representations are not established by selecting the most favourable passages from a deal file and advancing them as standalone assurances. The Court examines the full picture: how documents were framed, what disclaimers accompanied them, the scope of any no-reliance clause, and what the buyer actually negotiated.

A fraud carve-out in a no-reliance clause does not transform every pre-contractual document into a representation. Where materials formed part of an evolving negotiation culminating in a carefully structured agreement, the Court will treat them as such.

This is why carefully planned due diligence remains central in any acquisition. We have separately considered how to ensure that due diligence is conducted appropriately in distressed M&A transactions.

Can warranties also be representations in a share sale dispute?

Hoffman addresses a distinct but related question: can warranties in a share purchase agreement, or statements in a disclosure letter, also constitute representations capable of grounding a deceit claim?

The general position is that a warranty is not, without more, a representation. A vendor may agree to compensate a buyer if a warranted matter proves incorrect, without representing that the matter is true. A warranty is given at the moment of contracting, it is not pre-contractual. A promise to give a warranty is a promise, not a representation.

However, Hoffman identifies an important qualification. Where the transaction documents themselves indicate that statements within them were understood to be capable of constituting representations, for example, where a non-reliance clause carves out representations incorporated into the agreement, or where a misrepresentation exclusion preserves liability for fraud, the Court may conclude that the warranties also operate as representations.

On the facts of Hoffman, that conclusion followed from the drafting of the Management Warranty Deed and Disclosure Letter. The deceit claim failed on the facts, but the analysis opens a meaningful avenue for future claimants where documents are drafted incomparable terms.

Read more on misrepresentation claims in disclosure letters, including when statements in transactional documents may go beyond qualifying warranties and become actionable representations.

What does conscious awareness mean for reliance in deceit claims?

The Ivanishvili decision clarified that a claimant need not have been consciously aware that a representation was made for a deceit claim to succeed, a representation may operate subconsciously, informing conduct without the claimant explicitly recognising it. This broadens how reliance may be pleaded, though in Jinxin reliance was found unproven regardless: the buyer had not understood the business it was acquiring, could have sought further information during the process, and had structured its decision around negotiated warranties rather than the alleged representations.

What should buyers, sellers and advisers take from these cases?

For sellers, Jinxin provides real comfort. Courts will not convert an acquisition process into a series of representations and will assess deceit claims rigorously against the full transaction record. Non-reliance clauses, vendor due diligence disclaimers, and the contractual architecture of the deal all carry genuine weight.

For buyers, the message is clear: if something matters, secure it expressly in the contractual protections. A buyer who relies on what was said during due diligence, rather than on warranted facts, will struggle to establish a deceit claim after completion. And for those bringing or defending such claims, both cases are a reminder that representation, falsity, dishonesty, and reliance must each be proved carefully, chronologically, and against the full transaction record. The highlights reel is not enough.