The Use Of AI In The Workplace – From Permitted To Prohibited Practices (Video)

Our International Data and Privacy Team is excited to bring you a brand-new series of interactive webinars diving into the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act.

Following the success of parts one and two, part three will continue to explore new developments and implications of the Act.

Part three begins with session 'The use of AI in the workplace – from permitted to prohibited practiceAI is inundating the market with new HR platforms, solutions and applications that are available to companies. While the AI Act does not prohibit generally the use of AI systems in the HR space, it does nonetheless prescribe certain limitations and prohibits some practices. Companies, and especially HR managers, must be attentive to how AI is used for recruitment and employee management purposes.

In this webinar, the team explores the do's and don'ts of deploying AI in HR, focusing on high-risk systems and prohibited practices.

Your speakers and key contacts for this session are Olivier Proust and Katharina Weimer.

