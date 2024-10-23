ARTICLE
23 October 2024

The Use Of AI In The Workplace – From Permitted To Prohibited Practices (Video)

F
Fieldfisher

Contributor

Fieldfisher logo

Fieldfisher is a European law firm known for its market-leading practices in technology, financial services, energy, and life sciences. With a focus on client collaboration, innovation, and social responsibility, the firm integrates cutting-edge legal technologies and provides tailored solutions. Fieldfisher’s global presence spans Europe, the US, China, and international partner firms, allowing seamless cross-border services. Recognized for excellence, Fieldfisher holds high rankings in dispute resolution, M&A, and IP, and has a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leadership. The firm operates with over 1,800 professionals across 23 offices in 12 countries.

Explore Firm Details
Our International Data and Privacy Team is excited to bring you a brand-new series of interactive webinars diving into the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act.
United Kingdom Privacy
Photo of Olivier Proust
Photo of Katharina A. Weimer, LL.M. (UNSW)
Authors

Our International Data and Privacy Team is excited to bring you a brand-new series of interactive webinars diving into the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act.

Following the success of parts one and two, part three will continue to explore new developments and implications of the Act.

Part three begins with session 'The use of AI in the workplace – from permitted to prohibited practiceAI is inundating the market with new HR platforms, solutions and applications that are available to companies. While the AI Act does not prohibit generally the use of AI systems in the HR space, it does nonetheless prescribe certain limitations and prohibits some practices. Companies, and especially HR managers, must be attentive to how AI is used for recruitment and employee management purposes.

In this webinar, the team explores the do's and don'ts of deploying AI in HR, focusing on high-risk systems and prohibited practices.

Your speakers and key contacts for this session are Olivier Proust and Katharina Weimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Olivier Proust
Olivier Proust
Photo of Katharina A. Weimer, LL.M. (UNSW)
Katharina A. Weimer, LL.M. (UNSW)
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More