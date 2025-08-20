Does The Data (Use And Access) Act Deliver: Easing The Day To Day Burden? (Podcast)

In this short series of podcasts, senior knowledge lawyer, Emma Keeling, and A&O Shearman's data consultant and former ICO Deputy Commissioner, Steve Wood, take a look at some of the key data protection and e-privacy aspects of the UK's Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (the DUAA).

In focusing on the data protection and e-privacy developments, they consider what has changed, but most importantly what that means in practice for businesses and organisations subject to the UK's GPDR, Data Protection Act and Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

They consider if and how the DUAA can support innovation and technological developments, how the DUAA may relieve organisations of their day to day compliance burden, what is new for the ICO, and the implications of changes to PECR.

Alongside the potential for innovation, the UK Government has been keen to emphasis the benefits of the DUAA in terms of reducing the compliance burden. Do we see changes that genuinely relieve some of the day to day challenges for organisations when it comes to responding to DP requirements?



In this second podcast, Emma and Steve will consider changes regarding:

lawful basis,

data subject rights,

complaints process, and

international transfers.

Since recording, regulations have been made to bring into force further DUAA provisions, as from August 20 2025. In relation to the content relevant for this podcast, these include provisions regarding, amongst others, the relevance of international law in relation to lawful basis for processing (s. 72 DUAA), special categories of personal data (s. 74 DUAA), data subject access requests (s. 104 DUAA), secretary of state regulations (s. 107 DUAA) and general minor amendments (s. 108 DUAA).

These podcasts assume some knowledge of data protection and you can read more on the background of the DUAA in our blogs listed below:

