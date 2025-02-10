ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Ministry Of Justice Announces Removal Of Time Limit For Sexual Abuse Claims

The Ministry of Justice today announced the removal of the three-year time limit for sexual abuse claims, marking a "watershed moment" for survivors of sexual abuse.
Seetal Patel

Currently, there are strict time limits for bringing sexual abuse compensation claims. Claims should be brought within three years of the survivor's 18th birthday. The court does have discretion to waive this time limit, but only in exceptional circumstances and if a fair trial is possible.

Impact of time limits on claims

As a result of the current time limit, many claims are brought out of time. Understandably, most survivors need time to process, heal, or come to terms with what has happened. Many only feel ready to pursue a civil compensation claim in their late adult life.

Shift in burden of proof

Following the announcement, the onus will no longer be on the survivor. Instead, the burden will fall on defendants to prove that the passage of time has created an unfair trial.

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

This change was brought about by the 2022 Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. The inquiry, led by Professor Alexis Jay, includes key recommendations. One of these is encouraging apologies from employers and institutions to survivors for their employees' wrongful actions.

A "revolutionary change" for survivors

Seetal Patel is a solicitor in Rothera Bray's Personal Injury department, specialising in abuse claims. She says, "This is a long-awaited, revolutionary change that acknowledges the enduring impact of trauma.

Most importantly, it acknowledges that survivors need as long as necessary to feel ready to disclose the abuse they have suffered. This is crucial before they can pursue justice through a civil compensation claim.

This is a step in the right direction, and I welcome the further recommendations to be put in to force such as compulsory specialist therapeutic intervention for the survivor."

If you have suffered abuse of this kind, we are here to support you. A civil compensation claim helps survivors address trauma and focus on their future.

