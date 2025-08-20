Injured On A Package Holiday? Know Your Legal Rights (19 August 2025)

A dream holiday should be a time to relax, explore, and make memories — not a time for injury, stress, and unexpected medical bills.

Unfortunately, accidents abroad do happen, and when they do, you may have legal protection under the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations 2018.

These regulations apply when you've booked a package holiday — usually where flights, accommodation, and possibly other services (such as transfers or excursions) are booked together through the same provider. If you suffer injury or illness because of negligence during your holiday, you may be entitled to claim compensation in the UK, even if the accident happened overseas.

A Real Case Example

Our team recently helped a couple whose honeymoon at a luxury Caribbean resort was ruined in terrifying circumstances. While enjoying the infinity pool, a large glass panel suddenly shattered without warning, sending shards into the water. The bride sustained serious leg and shoulder injuries, while her husband suffered deep cuts to his back and arms as he tried to pull her to safety. Both required urgent medical treatment and were left with physical scars and psychological trauma, including flashbacks and anxiety around swimming.

Under the Package Travel Regulations, we pursued their claim in the UK against the holiday provider, securing compensation for their pain, suffering, and the distress of a honeymoon they could never get back.

What You Can Claim For

Under the Package Travel Regulations, you can claim for:

Physical injuries and medical expenses

Psychological trauma

Loss of enjoyment of the holiday

Loss of earnings if your recovery kept you off work

Why Act Quickly

Claims under the Package Travel Regulations are subject to strict time limits. For most personal injury cases, you have three years from the date of the accident to bring a claim. If the incident happened at sea or on a cruise, the limit is shorter — just two years. Acting promptly also ensures vital evidence — such as witness statements, photographs, and medical records — can be preserved.

How Our Personal Injury Team Can Help

Our expert Personal Injury team has extensive experience representing clients injured both in the UK and abroad. We handle claims involving accidents in hotels, on excursions, in swimming pools, and on cruise ships. We understand the disruption, stress, and financial loss an injury can cause — especially when it happens overseas — and we work tirelessly to recover maximum compensation for our clients. Many cases can be taken on a no win, no fee basis, and we will guide you through each stage of the process with clear, practical advice.

If you've suffered an injury or illness on a package holiday, contact our Personal Injury specialists today to find out if you have a claim.

