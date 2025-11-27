A Seat In Dispute Resolution

The Disputes team is close‑knit yet rapidly expanding – in terms of both new joiners and exciting matters. There are typically two trainees in the seat at any time, so joining the team offers a small, supportive network with opportunities for growth and fast‑paced work.

Strong focus on training and development

From day one, there are frequent DR training sessions on topics such as the key Civil Procedure Rules, disclosure and witness statements, so you can explore the day‑to‑day work of a disputes lawyer. Associates also host practical sessions — for example, on bundling software and preparing statements of costs — so you feel prepared from day one to tackle the work you'll be given.

Additionally, there are monthly meetings which feature a speaker discussing a recent case and its ramifications for how lawyers approach disputes. Trainees are encouraged to attend and often invited to present, developing public‑speaking skills and enhancing commercial awareness by considering the impact of a case on clients.

Attending court and bringing the law to life

Whilst a full trial is rare in a six‑month seat, you will likely attend one or more hearings (usually a hearing on a client's application). In my first six weeks in Disputes, I attended hearings at both the County Court and Competition Appeal Tribunal. It is an excellent opportunity to learn the law governing the issues and hear submissions by counsel on both sides. It is also rewarding to see the work you carried out before the hearing (for example, preparing and filing bundles, reviewing skeleton arguments, coordinating with parties) come together before the Judge, especially when the decision goes in the client's favour.

Trainees almost always take a detailed attendance note of the hearing, so you play an important role. Before the transcript arrives — and sometimes when there is no transcript at all — parties may dispute what was said, and it can all rest on your note. It can feel like pressure, but it is satisfying to set the record straight.

Business development

Business development — such as networking with in‑house legal teams of prospective and current clients or with barristers — is recognised and encouraged from the earliest stages of your career.

There are regular opportunities to attend lunches with barristers, have drinks with clients, or join internal knowledge‑sharing breakfasts attended by clients' legal counsel, building confidence in establishing and maintaining professional relationships. This exposure also helps when waiting before a hearing as you become more comfortable making conversation with barristers and clients.

Attending BD events is also a great way to connect with new people and build a personal brand — the team won't expect trainees to return with new clients, just to show you are putting yourself out there. It also demonstrates how valued you are as a trainee and how your development is actively encouraged.

Working with senior members of staff on an array of matters

Given how close‑knit the team is, there is scope to work under the close supervision of most of the partners in the team, who are experts in dispute strategy. Additionally, whilst the team is generalist and covers a broad range of matters, specialisms are evolving within the team, and it is fascinating to see the different considerations that apply and to help to form the foundation of new areas of focus for the firm. No two cases are the same, and you may help build the team's standing in particular types of matters.

Not just a number

Trainees are a hugely valuable resource within Lewis Silkin as a whole, but particularly in the Disputes team. Trainees are often involved in key tasks, such as reviewing disclosure documents, which greatly influence the outcome of a case. You may also draft letters to the opponent, which may be included in the hearing bundle. This bundle, which you will likely have collated, will be the main reference point throughout the hearing — a tangible example of your impact on the team.

To keep costs proportionate, the court expects trainees to have a significant role in the case, so you will be involved in substantive work and receive feedback from the supervising solicitor before the work is sent out.

Overall, this is a fast‑paced team, characterised by rich development opportunities and strong support. If you want real‑world experience of life as a qualified disputes solicitor, Lewis Silkin's Disputes team would be a great seat for you.

